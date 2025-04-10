Top Missouri Football Target Nearing Decision
The Missouri Tigers are one of six schools competing for the 2026 recruiting class' top overall prospect, Jackson Cantwell. The Nixa, Missouri native named the Tigers as one of his finalists in February, and was expected to make a final decision after taking official visits with each program.
He took to social media on Thursday; however, to tease that his decision could potentially come sooner than originally thought.
Cantwell has visits lined up all across the upcoming summer with Missouri being one of his first two stops along the way. He will kick off the journey with Miami on May 9th before heading back home to Missouri at the end of the month. After his time in Columbia, Cantwell is expected to visit with Georgia (June 9th), Michigan (June 13th) and Oregon (June 22nd).
Ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 1 overall prospect in next year's recruiting class, Cantwell would instantly become one of the top commitments in program history if he were to choose the Tigers.
He stands at 6-foot-7, 300 lbs. and is an elite blocker in both run and pass sets. He is incredibly quick with his feet and has a strong punch at the point of attack, making it tough for defenders to use leverage against him.
As of now, Eli Drinkwitz and his staff have two commitments for the 2026 recruiting class, both of which line up on the defensive side of the ball. If the Tigers could land a player of Cantwell's caliber, it would not only bolster the class, but could potentially open the floodgates for more highly rated prospects.
2026 Football Commits
- DL Anthony Kennedy, Jr., 6-foot-3, 290 lbs. - Littlerock, Arkansas (Committed 12/14/2024)
- S D'Montae Tims, 6-foot, 195 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 04/04/2025)
