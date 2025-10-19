Where Mizzou Landed in Coaches Poll, AP Poll After Week 8 Win
The Missouri Tigers barely squeaked out a victory over the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, winning 23-17 in a 12-round, heavyweight boxing match.
Missouri came out on top for a variety of reasons, but the grit, composure and confidence of the visiting team in its first road game of the season is what it truly boiled down to. The ability to make plays later in the game, even when they'd been playing bad previously, was impressive.
“What a gutsy win. Incredibly proud of the staff and players for them to just keep fighting," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said following the win. "I mean, it was really, really ugly, but we just kept fighting."
That's truly what the game was: ugly.
Missouri turned the ball over two times and went an entire quarter and some change without putting points on the scoreboard. The fact that they were in the game at the end was honestly impressive, but it speaks to the resilience of this Drinkwitz roster.
Even if it wasn't their best game, quarterback Beau Pribula and running back Ahmad Hardy made enough plays to deliver a win. Hardy finished with two rushing touchdowns, though it was an inefficient game for him, while Pribula scored the game-winning rushing score in overtime.
Regardless, Missouri found a way to win the game. It's a win that's certainly a reflection of the type of team Drinkwitz has assembled and what they are capable of, even if they aren't playing their best football.
“It’s because I’m so proud of the team. I’m proud of our fans," Drinkwitz said. "This place has come a long way to come down here and win and expect to win the way we did, and then to find a way to win."
Here's where Missouri stands in the Coaches Poll and AP Top 25 following its win over Auburn.
Coaches Poll
1. Ohio State, (65), 7-0, 1625
2. Indiana, 7-0, 1549
3. Texas A&M, 7-0, 1470
4. Alabama, 6-1, 1408
5. Georgia, 6-1, 1358
6. Oregon, 6-1, 1302
7. Georgia Tech, 7-0, 1153
8. Ole Miss, 6-1, 1110
9. Miami (FL), 5-1, 1027
10. BYU, 7-0, 990
11. Oklahoma, 6-1, 960
12. Vanderbilt, 6-1, 902
13. Notre Dame, 5-2, 872
14. Missouri, 6-1, 778
15. Texas Tech, 6-1, 738
16. Virginia, 6-1, 528
17. Tennessee, 5-2, 523
18. Texas, 5-2, 483
19. LSU, 5-2, 451
20. South Florida, 6-1, 393
21. Cincinnati, 6-1, 355
22. Louisville, 5-1, 336
23. Illinois, 5-2, 192
24. Michigan, 5-2, 175
25. Arizona State, 5-2, 144
Receiving votes
Navy 59, USC 52, Utah 51, Tulane 45, Houston 34, Iowa 17, James Madison 9, Iowa State 9, San Diego State 4, North Texas 4, Washington 3, UNLV 3, SMU 3, Memphis 3, TCU 2, Pittsburgh 2, Boise State 2, Northwestern 1.
AP Top 25
This will be updated once released at 1 p.m. CT.