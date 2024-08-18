Three Takeaways from Missouri Football's Fan Night Practice
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri Tigers wrapped up fall camp Saturday night with a practice open to fans at Faurot Field. The reigning Cotton Bowl champions drew a good size crowd. As far as what happened on the field, it was mostly a jog-through practice.
With that in mind, everything must be taken with a pretty strong grain of salt. However, there were a few new wrinkles and new roles for players on display Saturday night. Here's three main takeaways from the practice.
Don't Forget about Marquis Gracial
Defensive tackle Marquis Gracial has seemingly earned himself a role with the starting defense. He was taking snaps next to Kristian Williams throughout the night.
With Williams and Florida transfer Chris McClellan, the defensive tackle room is already deep. Gracial, a sophomore, was a four-star prospect in the Class of 2022. At 6'4" and 323 lbs, he could presumably first contribute on rushing downs.
"Marquis has really improved his game," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said during a fall camp press conference. "We’re really proud of him over the summer, the strides he made."
The coaching staff might have simply wanted to see how Gracial would handle the opportunity Saturday night. This fall, he has been embracing the competition in the defensive tackle room.
“We’re competing," Gracial said this week. "We don’t know where anybody is right now. We going out there competing. There’s no starter right now. It’s definitely tough. It’s a challenge. It’s six guys out there competing for a spot.”
Daniel Blood Solidified at Punt Returner?
Missouri has tried out a host of different receivers at punt returner. Saturday was Daniel Blood's night. This isn't to say the sophomore has won the job. Just like for Gracial, the decision could've been made to just get a better look at how Blood would do in the role.
But Blood is certainly twitchy enough to excel at the spot. Getting as many reps as possible, even if its in a slower setting, will be beneficial for him to improve his vision as a returner. Being fast is only one part of what makes a good returner.
Blood was an All-State returner in Louisiana during his high school career and earning that same role with Missouri would be a path for him to see the field in a crowded receiver room.
“Being fearless," Blood said when asked the keys to being a good returner, "trusting your blockers and also having vision for your blocks. The ball is in the air for a while, you have to be able to make good decisions to make sure the offense gets the ball.”
Jahkai Lang Seemingly Next Man Up
This week, Missouri learned that it would be without edge rusher Darris Smith this season after the Georgia transfer suffered a knee injury in practice Tuesday. The Tigers have some depth to replace Smith and it seems that redshirt freshman Jahkai Lang will be the one to take on most of Smi
Lang was already having an impressive fall camp. Now he has a greater opportunity ahead of him.
"I think he’s been very consistent," Drinkwitz said. "He makes the plays that he needs to make, where he’s supposed to be in the defensive scheme."
Lang was taking snaps with the first team defense as the right defensive end, with senior Joe Moore on the second unit. Moore was initially presumed to take over for Smith but Saturday's practice would indicate otherwise. The two could also rotate plenty. Additionally, expect Michigan State transfer Zion Young to also earn some more opportunities without Smith in the lineup.
Other notes:
• Safety Caleb Flagg had a nice night. Had an interception over the middle on a pass from Tommy Lock and a pass deflection. He was playing in the box with the second team defense on most plays, dropping back on some.
• Trajen Greco was also playing at safety with the second team defense.
• Both Brett Norfleet and Jordon Harris were put in motion quite a bit and lining up as an h-back.
• Kicker Blake Craig was solid. Didn't see him attempt any kicks past 39 yards but made six of seven kicks. His one miss was tipped at the line.
• Practice ended with safety Marvin Burks taking a sweep to the end zone. Nothing to read into but could be a fun play for Missouri to keep in their back pocket. He also had an interception during the practice.
