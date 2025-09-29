Missouri Football Rival Coach Fired After Blowout Loss: The Buzz
Arkansas football went into the weekend looking to turn things around from its 2-2 start to the season. The Razorbacks hosted No. 21 Notre Dame at home on Saturday. After trailing 13-38 to Notre Dame after the first half, Arkansas struggled to come back and lost 13-56.
The Razorbacks announced on Sunday that they fired head coach Sam Pittman following the major home loss. In his six years, Pittman went 32-34 with one win over the Tigers on November 26, 2021.
He replaced Chad Morris in December 2019 and posted a 1-5 record against Missouri in the Battle Line Rivalry, most recently 28-21 in November 2024 to keep the trophy in Columbia.
Pittman joined Missouri's staff as an offensive line coach in 2000 after leaving Western Michigan. Since 1906, Missouri leads the all-time series 12-4, with every loss coming in games played in Fayetteville or at neutral sites.
Arkansas offensive coordinator and former head coach Bobby Petrino will step in as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.
Sunday's Mizzou Results
Women's Tennis at Husker Invitational
- The Tigers finished the Husker Invitational on Sunday, September 28, with 20 wins over three days of play. Nebraska, Illinois, Kansas State, Iowa State and Wichita State also participated in the invitational. The Tigers will head to the ITA Fall Regional Championship from October 16 to 20.
Monday's Mizzou Schedule
- Women's Golf at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational, Fayetteville, Arkansas, Live Stats
- Men's Golf at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational, Fayetteville, Arkansas, Live Stats
Did you notice?
- Former Missouri Tiger Quarterback, Drew Lock, celebrated his cousin, Tommy Lock, having the opportunity to play on Saturday during Missouri's win against the University of Massachusetts.
We wanted to get Tommy Lock in the game. Tommy Lock has been here for four years. I think he's been a really strong glue guy for us. He's somebody that when you talk about turning and changing the culture here, him, Logan Muckey, Chris Kreh are some guys that we really appreciate. Anthony Favrow. These are some guys that we really appreciated, and it was his opportunity to play, and I felt strongly about making sure he got that opportunity to play.- Head Coach Eliah Drinkwitz
- Alabama outside linebacker Qua Russaw is scheduled to undergo surgery and may miss the Week 7 game against Missouri.
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
I never knew that there were five downs in football. I feel robbed.- Linzy Collins
