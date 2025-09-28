Report: Alabama OLB to Miss Time with Foot Injury
Alabama picked up a huge road win over No. 5 Georgia on Saturday, but it isn't all positive news for the Crimson Tide. Starting outside linebacker and redshirt sophomore Qua Russaw left the game in the first half and was ruled out in the second half of the victory. Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer did not provide on update on Russaw immediately following the game.
Russaw is going to have surgery on Sunday and will miss some time this season according to a report by Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.
Alabama is already thin at the Wolf position with Jah-Marien Latham suffering a neck injury on Tuesday at practice. Next up at the position for the Crimson Tide is redshirt sophomore Yhonzae Pierre and true freshman Justin Hill.
After redshirting his freshman season, Russaw has continued to grow into a more prominent role on the Crimson Tide defense. He has started all four games for Alabama this season with three total tackles and one sack.
Alabama had high expectations for Russaw coming into this season. During fall camp, Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack called Russaw the "freakiest" player on the Tide defense. There has not yet been a timetable announced for Russaw's return. DeBoer will speak to the media on Monday afternoon and will likely provide an update then.
This story will be updated.