Bama Central

Report: Alabama OLB to Miss Time with Foot Injury

Qua Russaw exited in the first half of the Crimson Tide's victory over Georgia.

Katie Windham

Sep 14, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Qua Russaw (4) during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium.
Sep 14, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Qua Russaw (4) during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

Alabama picked up a huge road win over No. 5 Georgia on Saturday, but it isn't all positive news for the Crimson Tide. Starting outside linebacker and redshirt sophomore Qua Russaw left the game in the first half and was ruled out in the second half of the victory. Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer did not provide on update on Russaw immediately following the game.

Russaw is going to have surgery on Sunday and will miss some time this season according to a report by Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

Alabama is already thin at the Wolf position with Jah-Marien Latham suffering a neck injury on Tuesday at practice. Next up at the position for the Crimson Tide is redshirt sophomore Yhonzae Pierre and true freshman Justin Hill.

After redshirting his freshman season, Russaw has continued to grow into a more prominent role on the Crimson Tide defense. He has started all four games for Alabama this season with three total tackles and one sack.

Alabama had high expectations for Russaw coming into this season. During fall camp, Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack called Russaw the "freakiest" player on the Tide defense. There has not yet been a timetable announced for Russaw's return. DeBoer will speak to the media on Monday afternoon and will likely provide an update then.

This story will be updated.

Read more on Alabama Crimson Tide on SI:

feed

Published |Modified
Katie Windham
KATIE WINDHAM

Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball, gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports.

Home/Football