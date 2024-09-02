Missouri Volleyball Sweeps NC State: The Buzz, Monday, September 2, 2024
Sunday afternoon Missouri volleyball finished the Bluejay Invitational with a sweep over NC State. The sweep was the second of the weekend for the Tigers after sweeping Drake on Friday Aug 30.
Match Statistics
- 25-20
- 25-15
- 25-23
The Tigers placed second in the Invitational after No. 12 Creighton (3-0).
This weekend, senior Jordan Ilif and Junior Maya Sands were named to the 2024 Bluejay Invitational All-Tournament Team after their outstanding performances.
Sands completed her 1,000th career dig on Sunday and had 52 digs and nine assists over the weekend. While Illiff had 11 kills and a .310 hitting percentage on Sunday.
The Tigers lost to No. 12 Creighton on Saturday in three sets: 25-21, 25-23, and 25-18. Graduate Mychael Vernon continued to lead Missouri with 14 kills in her second straight match. Sophomore Sierra Dudley led the team with 37 assists and five digs to start her season with the Tigers.
The Tigers will continue their 2024 campaign at the Northern Kentucky Invitational on Sept. 6-8 in Highland Heights, Kentucky.
Today's Schedule
- There are no games scheduled for today.
Mizzou Results
- Women's Volleyball (2-1): Missouri (2-1) , NC State 0
Did you Notice?
- Former Missouri cornerback and team captain, DeMarkus Acy, has joined the football recruiting staff at Purdue University.
- The SEC announced that DIRECTV customers would no longer be able to watch SEC games or coverage through ESPN or SEC Network.
More from MizzouCentral:
Final Notes and Numbers from Missouri's Week 1 Win
How to Watch: Buffalo at Missouri; Full Week 2 College Football Schedule
Snap Counts from Missouri's 51-0 Week 1 Win
Check out our social media...
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
- Facebook: MizzouCentral
- YouTube
- Newsletter