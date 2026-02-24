Mizzou Claims Victory in Westbrook Invitational: The Buzz

Mizzou women's golf claimed its third tournament victory of the season with a first-place finish at the Westbrook Invitational. Freshman sensation Ebba Liljeberg peaked in the individual standings for the Tigers, scoring a 3rd place overall finish while shooting 12 under par.

With its latest victory, Missouri has matched its best season performance since the 2004-2005 season, when the Tigers also tallied three wins. Liljeberg's placement marked her fourth top-five finish of the season — the most of anyone on the team.

On Day One on Sunday, the Tigers sat in second place behind Arizona, shooting a combined -20 strokes behind the Wildcats. A strong Day Two showing bumped Missouri atop the leaderboards. Missouri finished the invitational with a -17 third round to secure the win.

Rounding out the leaderboards for Missouri were senior Jade Zamora in 11th (-7), junior Fleur Van Beek and freshman Addie Surber tied for 16th (-6), senior Melanie Walker in 21st (-4) and senior Addie Dobson, who was the Tigers' biggest riser of the final day, moving up 21 spots to finish 31st at 2 under.

Missouri will next be in action at the Valspar Augusta Invitational, beginning on March 14 and continuing through the 15th at the Forrest Hills Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

