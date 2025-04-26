Mizzou Offensive Lineman Marcus Bryant Selected in Round 7 of NFL Draft
Make that the third Missouri Tiger who heard his name called in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Former Missouri offensive tackle Marcus Bryant was selected by the New England Partriots with the No. 4 pick in Round 7, making him the No. 220 pick overall. He is the second offensive lineman to be drafted from the program this year, behind Armand Membou at No. 7 pick in Round 1.
Initially projected beyond Round 7, Bryant shot up the draft board to become the No. 22 offensive lineman selected. The Patriots have invested in the offensive line not just with this pick, but with LSU's Will Campbell at No. 4 in Round 1.
Bryant spent just one year with the Tigers, but made an immediate impact. He started all 13 games at left tackle in the 2024 season and played a total of 975 snaps — helping form a dominant offenisve line in the Southeastern Conference.
In New England, Bryant's task will be to help protect quarterback Drake Maye. The Patriots finished with a record of 4-13 last season, but are looking to develop their young corps and grow back into playoff contention in the coming years. .
Measurements
Hand: 8 7/8
Arm: 34 5/8
Wingspan: 83 1/8
Bench Press: 26
Vertical Jump: 31.5
Broad Jump: 9.03
40-Yard Dash: 5.04
Short Shuttle: 5.03
L Drill: 8.08
Evaluation
Marcus Bryant certainly doesn't lack experience nor size. He was Missouri's starting left tackle in 2024 after starting at six games at right tackle, and 26 at left tackle for SMU from 2021-2023. Bryant is a bully as a run blocker, and a wall as a pass blocker. He struggles in pass protection mostly come on speed rushes on the outside. He allowed 21 pressures on 385 pass blocking snaps this year, according to Pro Football Focus. His athleticism is impressive for his size though, scoring arelative athletic score of 8.96.