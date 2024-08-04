Towering NC State Basketball Target Visits Wolfpack
Over a dozen programs, including a handful from the ACC, have already officially entered the fray for 16-year-old North Carolina native Cody Peck. NC State basketball is one of those suitors. And it appears the recruiters in Raleigh are squarely in the mix for the four-star center.
Less than three weeks after extending an offer to the 6-foot-10, 195-pound rising high school junior, Kevin Keatts and his Wolfpack staff hosted him for an unofficial visit on Thursday.
Peck, who ranks No. 67 overall among the nation's 2026 prospects in the eyes of On3 and recently announced his transfer from Carmel Christian School (N.C.) to prep powerhouse IMG Academy (Fla.), advertised the visit on social media by posting the following pictures from his photoshoot in an NC State basketball jersey:
On Saturday, though, Peck revealed similar pics in Virginia Tech threads after checking out the Hokies in person:
He's yet to name finalists or schedule official visits for his junior year.
The Wolfpack's pursuit of Cody Peck, notably athletic and nimble for his height, and two other full-fledged 2026 centers suggests Keatts and his crew are prioritizing big men in the cycle. After all, those three targets account for half of what is thus far just a six-deep 2026 NC State basketball offer sheet.