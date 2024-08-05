NC State Basketball Product Falls Short of Second Title in Canada
Cat Barber, whose 776 points as a junior point guard in 2015-16 ranks sixth on the all-time NC State basketball season scoring list, saw his 2024 Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) season come to an end on Friday night. His Scarborough Shooting Stars lost to the Ottawa BlackJacks, 90-73, in their Eastern Conference Play-In clash.
So, Barber and the Shooting Stars (12-9) didn't become the young league's second repeat champs.
But for the 30-year-old Wolfpack alum, it marked his fourth highly prolific CEBL campaign in as many years.
As a centerpiece in the 2024 Scarborough backcourt alongside former Texas and UNLV shooting guard Donovan Williams, Cat Barber averaged 19.2 points, on par with his career 19.4 average in the league, and shot a career-best 41.2 percent beyond the arc on 6.7 attempts per game. He also averaged 3.5 rebounds, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.2 steals across his 28.9 minutes per outing.
Following three NC State basketball seasons, Barber went undrafted in 2016. The Virginia native, who spent several years in the G League and nowadays mixes in opportunities overseas before suiting up in the CEBL during the spring and summer, played three games for the Atlanta Hawks in 2021-22 but has never tallied a bucket in the NBA.