NC State Basketball Hero Eyes Third Show in Las Vegas
Undrafted forward DJ Burns will play at least three more games with the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-1) at the NBA 2K25 Summer League in Las Vegas. The NC State basketball product is on an Exhibit 10 deal, aiming to find a permanent home in the league.
In the 23-year-old's two outings thus far, he's combined for 11 points, seven rebounds, three assists, three steals, and one block across his 27 minutes of action. He's shooting 55.6 percent from the field and is 1-for-2 at the charity, and the Cavaliers have outscored their opponents by seven points while Burns has been on the court.
Now, he and the Cavaliers are gearing up for a showdown against the unbeaten Golden State Warriors (2-0) at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday (NBA TV).
Given Burns' solid production on both ends of the floor and the overall positive vibes he brought with him from the Wolfpack's epic Final Four run last season, chances are the 6-foot-9 bulldozer will see his fair share of minutes off the bench once again.
The Cavaliers wrap up pool play against the Los Angeles Lakers at 9 p.m. ET Thursday (ESPN).
If they finish among the top four in the 30-team standings, they'll advance to the playoffs, with the semifinals on Saturday and championship bout on Sunday. Even if they don't reach the playoffs, they'll play a fifth and final contest on Saturday or Sunday.