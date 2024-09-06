Top NC State Basketball Target Begins Visit Slate in Raleigh
La Lumiere School (Ind.) guard Darius Adams began a three-day official visit with the NC State basketball program on Friday. It's the first of six trips that the 6-foot-5, 165-pound five-star has scheduled for his senior year.
Adams, who ranks No. 17 overall, No. 4 among shooting guards, and No. 2 in Indiana on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, will check out Tennessee next weekend. He'll then head to Michigan State on Sept. 20, Alabama on Sept. 27, UConn on Oct. 4, and Notre Dame on Oct. 10.
The versatile backcourt weapon is one of only two composite five-stars remaining on the 2025 NC State basketball recruiting wishlist.
Fourth-year Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts and his crew have reeled in one 2025 commit in Archbishop Alter High School (Ohio) three-star guard Ricardo Greer Jr.
They have offers out to Darius Adams and seven others who still have NC State in contention: Highland School (Va.) five-star forward Nate Ament, Southern High School (N.C.) four-star forward Jackson Keith, Guyer High School (Texas) three-star guard Jordan Lowery, Christ School (N.C.) four-star big man Zymicah Wilkins, Combine Academy (N.C.) four-star guard Kaden Magwood, Link Academy (N.C.) four-star guard Davion Hannah, and Winston-Salem Prep (N.C.) three-star forward Jadyn Harris.