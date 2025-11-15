Final Availability Report Full of Promise For NC State
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — NC State is looking for another win over a ranked opponent, this time in South Florida. The Wolfpack is set to take on a Miami team that came in at No. 15 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.
While NC State spent last weekend on a bye, the last time it took the field, it stunned a team ranked in the top-10 back in Raleigh. What made the win even more impressive was that the Wolfpack did it without several key contributors, including running back Hollywood Smothers and tight end Justin Joly.
The Wolfpack used the bye week to get several players extra rest and continued building on the positives from the win over Georgia Tech. The final injury report provided some promising news for NC State, while Miami will be without some critical contributors.
Reviewing the Report
The best news for the Wolfpack starts in the trenches. Starting guards Anthony Carter Jr. and Spiek Sowells Jr. both missed the win over Georgia Tech, forcing reserve options like Kamen Smith and Rico Jackson into starting roles. Neither Sowells nor Carter appeared on the final availability report after being listed as questionable in the first report. Jackson will not be available, however.
The secondary, an area that was decimated by injury in the first eight weeks of the season, also received a major boost. Redshirt freshman safety Ronnie Royal III, who exited the loss at Pittsburgh with an injury and couldn't play against Georgia Tech, should be able to play in Saturday's matchup against the Hurricanes.
Maybe the most important news for NC State came when CBS Sports reporter Matt Zenitz announced Smothers and Joly were likely going to suit up on Thursday. The pair of critical skill players were listed as game-time decisions, but Smothers' helmet and locker were visible in a social media post by the NC State Football X account.
With the ACC's leading rusher and one of the best tight ends in the nation likely available, the Wolfpack's chances in the game are greatly increased. Even though sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey led NC State to a win without them, they provide a massive boost to an offense with some serious confidence heading into Hard Rock Stadium.
Miami's availability report did not have the same positive news as NC State's. The Hurricanes will be without standout defensive back Keionte Scott and starting running back Mark Fletcher Jr.
Kickoff between the Wolfpack and the Hurricanes is set for 3:30 P.M. EST.
Want more NC State football content during the 2025 season? Follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again. Want to reach out with questions about the Wolfpack? Send an email to wolfpackonsi@gmail.com to potentially be featured on mailbag stories in the future.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.