Ravens Make Final Roster Cuts
If there's anything to take away from Tuesday's roster cut deadline, it's that the Baltimore Ravens love to take their sweet time announcing news.
It took until 8:22 p.m. ET, over four hours after the 4 p.m. deadline, to announce who had made the roster. But hey, it's here now and that's what really matters.
On the other side of the coin, the Ravens also announced the final round of roster cuts to get to the 53-player limit. Some of these players will have the chance to stick around on the practice squad, but for many of them, it's the end of the road in Baltimore.
So without further ado, here are the Ravens' final roster cuts on Tuesday.
Waived
- OT Corey Bullock
- RB Chris Collier
- CB Bump Cooper Jr.
- WR Malik Cunningham
- G Darrian Dalcourt
- OLB Joe Evans
- TE Qadir Ismail
- QB Emory Jones
- QB Devin Leary
- G Tashawn Manning
- OT Julian Pearl
- DE C.J. Ravenell
- ILB Yvandy Rigby
- ILB Josh Ross
- WR Dayton Wade
- CB Damarion "Pepe" Williams
Terminated (vested vet)
- CB Ka'dar Hollman
- RB John Kelly
- WR Keith Kirkwood
- WR Anthony Miller
- DB Daryl Worley
Waived (injury settlement)
- NT Deadrin Senat
- DT Josh Tupou
None of these cuts came as a major surprise. So much so that we correctly predicted all 53 players on the roster in our roster projection earlier this week. Not to toot our own horn or anything.
That said, a few of the above players deserve an extended breakdown.
QB Devin Leary
A sixth-round rookie out of Kentucky, Leary simply didn't show enough to warrant the Ravens carrying a third quarterback on the roster. He all but sealed his fate in Saturday's preseason finale against the Green Bay Packers, in which he turned the ball over three times (two interceptions and a fumble) and finished with an abysmal passer rating of 13.5. There's a good chance he sticks around on the practice squad, which goes for most or all of the players in this section, but he has a long way to go to become an NFL quarterback.
WR Dayton Wade
An undrafted rookie out of Ole Miss, Wade actually had an impressive showing throughout the offseason. He also had arguably the Ravens' biggest highlight of the preseason, hauling in a 56-yard touchdown from fellow undrafted rookie Emory Jones, who was cut on Monday night. Despite his efforts, the wide receiver group was just too tough to crack.
CB Damarion "Pepe" Williams
The Ravens know from experience that there's no such thing as too much cornerback depth, but with the group already very deep, there was simply no room for Williams. Perhaps things would've been different if he had played better in the preseason finale, but allowing a bad touchdown and not showing much in run support ultimately did him in.
