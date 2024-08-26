Former NC State Football Quarterback 'Outplayed' by UNC Alum
In the New England Patriots' 20-10 preseason finale loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday night, UNC football legend Drake Maye, a 2024 first-rounder, completed 13 of his 20 pass attempts for 126 yards and a touchdown. As for the Patriots' NC State football product starting under center, Jacoby Brissett went down with a shoulder injury just a handful of plays into the game.
ALSO READ: NC State Product Seals Chargers' Lone Preseason Win
"What I will say is that this is a true competition," New England head coach Jerod Mayo explained about Brissett vs. Maye during his Monday morning chat on the The Greg Hill Show. "It wasn't fluff or anything like that. It's true competition, and I would say at this current point, Drake has outplayed Jacoby.
"Now, in saying that, we have to take in the full body of work — going back to the spring and beginning of training camp. And we'll see where we end up, but those are the kind of conversations that will happen here over the next couple of days."
Although New England's plan was to develop Maye this season and allow him to learn by watching Brissett, who was drafted by the Patriots in 2016 following two standout campaigns with the NC State football program, it now looks as though the Tar Heel has a legitimate shot at overtaking the Wolfpacker as soon as Week 1.
Brissett, Maye, and the Patriots begin their season on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m. ET on Sept. 8.