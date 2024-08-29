Gameday Timeline for NC State Football Versus Western Carolina
Parking lots open for the 2024 NC State football season opener against Western Carolina at 2 p.m. ET Thursday, five hours before the game gets under way in Carter-Finley Stadium.
The main gates won't open until 5:30 p.m., coinciding with live music by the Tim Hall Band in Raleighwood. But at 4 p.m., folks can head over to the Lowes Food Fan Zone, located between Carter-Finley and PNC Arena, for tailgating festivities.
At 4:45 p.m., NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his 12th Wolfpack squad will arrive in front of the Murphy Center for the Walk of Champions, a chance for fans to cheer on the players before they enter their facility.
TowneBank Center gates open at 5 p.m.
Also, as noted here earlier this week, three NC State basketball players will be available to sign autographs in the Lowes Food Zone from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Kickoff between the No. 24-ranked Wolfpack and FCS Catamounts is set for 7 p.m. (ACC Network).
NC State then has eight days off before its highly anticipated Duke's Mayo Classic showdown against No. 15 Tennessee in Charlotte's Bank of American Stadium at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 7 (ABC).