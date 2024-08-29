All Wolfpack

Gameday Timeline for NC State Football Versus Western Carolina

The first NC State football tailgating experience of the 2024 season is just hours away.

Matt Giles

NC State football head coach Dave Doeren
NC State football head coach Dave Doeren / Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
Parking lots open for the 2024 NC State football season opener against Western Carolina at 2 p.m. ET Thursday, five hours before the game gets under way in Carter-Finley Stadium.

The main gates won't open until 5:30 p.m., coinciding with live music by the Tim Hall Band in Raleighwood. But at 4 p.m., folks can head over to the Lowes Food Fan Zone, located between Carter-Finley and PNC Arena, for tailgating festivities.

At 4:45 p.m., NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his 12th Wolfpack squad will arrive in front of the Murphy Center for the Walk of Champions, a chance for fans to cheer on the players before they enter their facility.

TowneBank Center gates open at 5 p.m.

Also, as noted here earlier this week, three NC State basketball players will be available to sign autographs in the Lowes Food Zone from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Kickoff between the No. 24-ranked Wolfpack and FCS Catamounts is set for 7 p.m. (ACC Network).

NC State then has eight days off before its highly anticipated Duke's Mayo Classic showdown against No. 15 Tennessee in Charlotte's Bank of American Stadium at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 7 (ABC).

