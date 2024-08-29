DJ Burns Ready to Contribute at NC State Football Opener
Just before the NC State football team kicks off the 12th season of the Dave Doeren era on Thursday night, patrons in Carter-Finley Stadium can expect to see at least one beloved Wolfpack face in recent NC State basketball great DJ Burns.
ALSO READ: Three 2024-25 Wolfpack Players Autographing Before Football Opener
Fans won't just see the 23-year-old Burns, though. No, they should also be able to hear the 6-foot-9, 260-pound forward, who didn't hear his name at the NBA Draft this summer following his two seasons in Raleigh but played for the Cleveland Cavaliers during July's Las Vegas Summer League action.
As the selected Alpha Wolf Starter for the NC State football opener against FCS opponent Western Carolina, Burns will be on the mic playing the part of hype man for the crowd.
Of course, the hype that DJ Burns created with his scoring prowess and sheer determination was an extraordinary driving force in Kevin Keatts' seventh NC State basketball squad going where no Wolfpack team had gone since the 1980s: to the top of the ladder at the ACC Tournament and to the Final Four a few weeks later.
The Wolfpack and Catamounts square off at 7 p.m. ET Thursday (ACC Network).