NC State Football Hype Video: 'Time to Go to Work'

Dave Doeren hopes to see a sense of urgency when NC State football hosts Western Carolina.

Matt Giles

NC State football
NC State football
On Wednesday night, 24 hours before the NC State football team takes the field for its season opener against visiting FCS opponent Western Carolina in Carter-Finley Stadium at 7 p.m. ET Thursday (ACC Network), the Wolfpack social media provided an inside look at a recent pep talk from 12th-year head coach Dave Doeren to his players.

Check out the following 50-second video, including scenes from fall camp, quotes from various members of the media regarding the chance for a breakout NC State football campaign, and of course, the motivational words of Doeren:

"Every game is exciting for me," Doeren explained to the media earlier this week. "Like, the first game, it's just been a while. The longer you coach, the more you appreciate the opportunity in coming out of the tunnel with your guys and seeing the excitement, the energy, the anxiety, all of it.

"It's impossible to explain when you have to be a part of it as a coach or a player. But we work really hard for a few opportunities — 12 guaranteed. And that walk down the tunnel with that group, that sprint down on the field, the fireworks, the flyover, the fans, the smoke, all of it. I mean, it doesn't matter if it's the first game.

"I think this is my 78th, maybe, home game. Every one of them feels good."

Published
