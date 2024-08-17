All Wolfpack

Fellow ACC School Flips Brief NC State Football Commit

The NC State football recruiting team had a discouraging day in the 2025 recruiting arena.

Matt Giles

NC State football
NC State football / Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Almost one month to the day after being part of a two-pledge day for the NC State football recruiters, Newberry High School (Fla.) defensive lineman Mykah Newton flipped his commitment to Miami. The 6-foot-2, 255-pound three-star visited the Hurricanes less than two weeks after committing to Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren and his staff, and he left campus with an offer in hand.

"The way I feel about Miami is amazing," Newton, who now plans to enroll early at Miami in January, told 247Sports.

Yes, it's safe to say that momentum wasn't on the Wolfpack's side on Friday.

News of Newton's decommitment popped up about eight hours after Mount Tabor High School (N.C.) four-star wide receiver Snook Peterkin proved the 247Sports Crystal Ball wrong by pledging his allegiance to Virginia Tech over Crystal Ball favorite NC State and fellow in-state hopeful UNC.

The loss of Newton and miss on Peterkin slides the 2025 NC State football haul to No. 54 in the country, per 247Sports. It now ranks No. 14 among ACC collections, above only Cal, Louisville, and Wake Forest.

Doeren and his crew have landed only one 2025 pledge this month in Kings High School (Ohio) three-star offensive guard Kage Payne, previously a Troy commit.

