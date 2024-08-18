NC State Football Alum Becomes Center of Attention in Preseason Debut
As an NC State football graduate kicker last year after transferring from Western Kentucky, Arizona native Brayden Narveson posted the longest field goal make in program history: a 57-yarder in the Wolfpack's 24-3 loss at Duke. The 24-year-old, looking to earn a spot on an NFL roster for the regular season, topped that in his Tennessee Titans preseason debut on Saturday night.
Narveson connected on a doozy from 59 yards with eight minutes to play in the fourth quarter, giving the Titans a 13-12 lead over the visiting Seattle Seahawks.
Eight minutes later, the 5-foot-11, 215-pounder delivered a 46-yarder as time expired. Tennessee tallied the 16-15 win and improved to 2-0 in preseason action.
"I was very fortunate to be put in that position," the undrafted Narveson, who finished 3-for-3 in the contest, told The Tennessean's Alex Daugherty. "I'm kind of speechless, but it feels good."
It's safe to say first-year Titans head coach Brian Callahan was pleasantly surprised by the NC State football product's performance.
"Narveson hitting from 59 was something I did not have on my bingo card," Callahan noted to the media.
And of course, Brayden Narveson became an instant favorite among his Titans teammates: