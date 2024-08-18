All Wolfpack

NC State Football Alum Becomes Center of Attention in Preseason Debut

Former one-year NC State football kicker Brayden Narveson played the part of hero for the Tennessee Titans a couple of times.

Matt Giles

Former NC State football kicker Brayden Narveson
Former NC State football kicker Brayden Narveson / Casey Gower-USA TODAY Sports
As an NC State football graduate kicker last year after transferring from Western Kentucky, Arizona native Brayden Narveson posted the longest field goal make in program history: a 57-yarder in the Wolfpack's 24-3 loss at Duke. The 24-year-old, looking to earn a spot on an NFL roster for the regular season, topped that in his Tennessee Titans preseason debut on Saturday night.

Narveson connected on a doozy from 59 yards with eight minutes to play in the fourth quarter, giving the Titans a 13-12 lead over the visiting Seattle Seahawks.

Eight minutes later, the 5-foot-11, 215-pounder delivered a 46-yarder as time expired. Tennessee tallied the 16-15 win and improved to 2-0 in preseason action.

"I was very fortunate to be put in that position," the undrafted Narveson, who finished 3-for-3 in the contest, told The Tennessean's Alex Daugherty. "I'm kind of speechless, but it feels good."

It's safe to say first-year Titans head coach Brian Callahan was pleasantly surprised by the NC State football product's performance.

"Narveson hitting from 59 was something I did not have on my bingo card," Callahan noted to the media.

And of course, Brayden Narveson became an instant favorite among his Titans teammates:

