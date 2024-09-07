All Wolfpack

'Pancakes Galore' NC State Football Pledge Heading to Tennessee Game

Jumbo lineman and future NC State football talent Isaac Sowells Jr. could help out with recruiting efforts on Saturday night.

NC State football
NC State football
A dozen or more NC State football recruiting targets will be in Charlotte's Bank of America on Saturday night when the No. 24-ranked Wolfpack (1-0, 0-0 ACC) and No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers (1-0, 0-0 SEC) square off at the Duke's Mayo Classic.

Fortunately for 12th-year NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his recruiting team, it sounds like one of their top summer pledges on the 2025 trail will also be on hand serving as a behind-the-scenes recruiter for the Pack.

Louisville Male High School (Ky.) three-star center Isaac Sowells Jr., who ranks No. 516 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite and committed to NC State over fellow finalists Kentucky and South Carolina back in mid-July, revealed his plans to be there via the following post late Friday night:

Sowells, a 6-foot-2, 295-pound bruiser and son of retired NFL offensive lineman Isaac Sowells Sr., noted in the post that he tallied 4.5 sacks in his team's 35-34 road win over St. Xavier High School on Friday night. He added four tackles for a loss, one quarterback hit, and "pancakes galore."

Kickoff between the Wolfpack and Vols is set for 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday (ABC).

Published
