'Pancakes Galore' NC State Football Pledge Heading to Tennessee Game

Can’t Wait To Be In Attendance To Watch The Pack Tomorrow ‼️‼️🐺🔴⚪️@ethanmmcdowell @MichaelClark247 @PackInsider @InsidePackSport @PackPride @PackRecruits Also Had 4.5 Sacks, 4 TFLS, 1 Qb Hit, And Pancakes Galore💯@SWiltfong_ @AllenTrieu @samspiegs @adamgorney @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/HVHdqvSsDm