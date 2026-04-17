How Losing Musa Sagnia Changes NC State’s Outlook

RALEIGH — With the transfer portal wide open for another four days, players around the country are still jumping in search of a new home for the 2026-27 season. NC State has been a major victim of the mass exodus occurring around college basketball. Essentially, every contributing player from last season's roster is either graduated or currently in the transfer portal as of Thursday.

The latest domino, and likely the last one for the Wolfpack, to fall was first-year forward Musa Sagnia , a Gambia big man who joined the program at the last minute before the 2025-26 season under former coach Will Wade . Sagnia's exit shouldn't come as a massive surprise, but it still makes an impact on NC State's plans for the rest of the offseason under first-year coach Justin Gainey.

A total rebuild is coming

Feb 9, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) drives to the basket against NC State Wolfpack forward Musa Sagnia (13) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated N.C. State 118-77. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Sagnia became the ninth NC State player to enter the transfer portal, essentially bleeding the entire roster of its potential returners. In fact, redshirt freshman Zymicah Wilkins appears to be the only player in line to return as of Thursday, but that could change quickly. There are still four days left for players to enter before it closes to additional entries.

The Wolfpack is going to look completely different under Gainey in the 2026-27 season. Sagnia is the final nail in the coffin of the Wade era, even if standout guard Paul McNeil chooses to return to the program after entering the portal himself. That remains a real possibility, even as the guard mulls potential moves to other programs.

NC State men's basketball coach Justin Gainey speaks during his introductory press conference on April 1, 2026. | Courtesy of NC State Athletics

Quite frankly, it's unclear whether Sagnia was ever a target for retention for Gainey and the new staff at NC State. The 6-foot-10 forward from the Gambia struggled to adjust to the American style of basketball after playing professionally in Spain. Offense proved to be a major obstacle, as he struggled to provide any sort of spark for the Wolfpack off the bench on that end of the floor.

However, Sagnia was a quality defender capable of guarding nearly every position well. That might've appealed to the defense-focused Gainey, but it didn't seem like a great fit. The separation might be better for the program and for the player himself, as Sagnia could end up being successful elsewhere, potentially at a lower level than the ACC.

Clemson Tigers guard Ace Buckner (21) is defended by NC State Wolfpack forward Musa Sagnia (13) Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, during the NCAA men’s basketball game at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

NC State hasn't had much luck in the frontcourt bonanza that dominated the first 10 days of the transfer portal window. In fact, the Wolfpack added just one player, Santa Clara guard Christian Hammond, during that period, falling well behind some of its competition in the ACC. However, there's plenty of time to make things happen, even with Sagnia out of the picture.

The Wolfpack must add frontcourt talent that provides the same level of defensive effort, if not even better defense than Sagnia provided for its starting lineup. Sagnia would've likely played the same role for the Pack moving forward. Now, NC State can find a defensive specialist off the bench or in the recruiting space that fits the mold Gainey is looking for, rather than what Wade wanted.