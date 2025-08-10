Expectations High For Dave Doeren In Year 13
Just a few weeks away from the season opener against East Carolina, NC State football and head coach Dave Doeren face the task of trying to improve upon a disappointing 6-7 2024 season.
The season ended with a discouraging loss in the 2024 Military Bowl to none other than East Carolina. Despite clamoring from fans on social media about whether Doeren is still the right man for the job or not, he remained in charge of the program.
NC State athletic director Boo Corrigan praised Doeren during a media event Friday, expressing confidence in the coach as he prepares to navigate another year in Raleigh.
Corrigan's Thoughts
The athletic director covered a variety of topics Friday morning and Doeren came up during his media session.
"Dave has a done a great job with the staff that he has brought in," Corrigan said. "Good job in the portal, good job developing young people as they come in and we'll take our chances and go out there and compete."
Corrigan supported Doeren's decision to overhaul much of his existing staff. The veteran coach hired both new offensive and defensive coordinators, although new offensive coordinator Kurt Roper was already with the program in a different coaching position.
Overall, Doeren has been a successful coach in terms of reaching bowl games and finishing seasons around eight or nine wins. As for success in 2025, Corrigan was straightforward about what that might look like for Dave Doeren and the Wolfpack football program.
"It's really hard to go into any season and think anything other than you're going to win them all, right?" Corrigan said. "I'm really encouraged by the leadership on the team and in my opinion, the best teams have the best leaders on the field."
Doeren's tenure with NC State now stretches across multiple eras of college football. From the birth of the College Football Playoff to the transfer portal era, he's seen it all and remained relatively consistent in his approach, something Corrigan appreciates about the coach.
"Now it's 35, 40 new people every year ... at which I believe leadership matters even more," Corrigan said. "I think coach Doeren has done a really good job developing leaders on this team, but everything's in front of us right now."
With the support of the athletic director, Doeren remains focused on getting his Wolfpack ready to redeem itself against ECU on Aug. 28.
