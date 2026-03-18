Best College Basketball Prop Bets Today (Bet Samet Yigitoglu To Rack Up Rebounds)

The final appetizer before the real start of the NCAA Tournament is tonight.

Lehigh will take on Prairie View in the 16 vs. 16 game, and then SMU will face Miami Ohio in a battle of 11 seeds.

You can find my best bets for these games in the Road to Final Four, but in this article, I'm going to break down my favorite player prop for each game.

Best College Basketball Player Props Today

Dontae Horne UNDER 23.5 Points (-117) via Caesars

Samet Yigitoglu OVER 7.5 Rebounds (-110) via FanDuel

Prairie View vs. Lehigh Best Prop Bet

Dontae Horne is averaging 20.2 points per game this season, but for some reason, his total is set at 23.5 for tonight's game against Lehigh. Now, he has to take on a Lehigh team that allows teams to shoot just 45.3% from the field this season. Horne scored only 15 points in the SWAC final, and I think a similar stat line is in store for him tonight.

Pick: Dontae Horne UNDER 23.5 Points (-117)

Miami (Ohio) vs. SMU Best Prop Bet

Miami has struggled to rebound at times this season, ranking 171st in the country in rebounding percentage while getting to face one of the easiest schedules in college basketball. They're going to be in over their heads in category tonight when they take on an SMU team that's 59th in that metric, grabbing 52.5% of available boards.

With that in mind, let's bet on SMU's top rebounder, Samet Yigitoglu, to go over his rebounding total. He's averaging 7.9 rebounds per game this season.

Pick: Samet Yigitoglu OVER 7.5 Rebounds (-110)

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!