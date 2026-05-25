Lincoln to Host NCAA Baseball Regional for the First Time Since 2008

The regionals are coming back to Lincoln.

For the first time since 2008, Nebraska will host during the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament. The NCAA released host sites on social media Sunday evening.

The full field and pairings will be announced on Monday. The Selection Show will air at 11 a.m. CDT on ESPN2.

Host Sites

There are 15 other programs hosting regionals next weekend. They are listed below in alphabetical order by site because the actual seeds will be announced on Monday.

Athens, Georgia – Georgia (46-12)

Atlanta, Georgia – Georgia Tech (48-9)

Auburn, Alabama – Auburn (38-19)

Austin, Texas – Texas (40-13)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina – North Carolina (45-11-1)

College Station, Texas – Texas A&M (39-14)

Eugene, Oregon – Oregon (40-16)

Gainesville, Florida – Florida (39-19)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi – Southern Mississippi (43-15)

Lawrence, Kansas – Kansas (42-16)

Lincoln, Nebraska – Nebraska (42-15)

Los Angeles, California – UCLA (51-6)

Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia (39-14)

Starkville, Mississippi – Mississippi State (40-17)

Tallahassee, Florida – Florida State (38-17)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama – Alabama (37-19)

🚨 2026 DI Baseball Regional Host Sites 🚨



👉 https://t.co/4UMGre4vOL



The 16 sites are listed in alphabetical order.#RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/fZn8Ism7HE — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) May 25, 2026

As for an idea of how the seeds might go, here are those same 16 teams with their RPI going into Selection Monday.

1 UCLA

2 Georgia Tech

3 Auburn

4 North Carolina

5 Texas

6 Alabama

7 Georgia

8 Florida State

10 Nebraska

11 Florida

12 Southern Mississippi

13 Mississippi State

14 Texas A&M

15 Oregon

17 West Virginia

18 Kansas

The 2026 Husker Season

Nebraska sits at 42-15 going into the NCAA Tournament. That's the best record for the program ahead of regionals in 20 years.

The Huskers opened the year 3-0. That hadn't happened since 2005.

The Husker baseball team got off to a 3-0 start thanks to dominant pitching and plenty of early offense. | Nebraska Athletics

Before the first Big Ten Conference game could be played, Nebraska was at a 7-5 record. A sweep of Michigan State helped the Big Red during an 11-game win streak and was the first of eight series wins in league play.

Nebraska did not lose a Big Ten game at Haymarket Park. As a matter of fact, the Huskers went 23-1 at home, only falling to Kansas.

In conference play, Nebraska finished second with a 23-7 mark. Over the last six seasons, the Huskers have finished in the top two of the Big Ten on three separate occasions.

In the Big Ten Tournament, Nebraska's opening game was put on hold as the league wrestled with decision-making around potential storms. When finally allowed on the field for an 11 p.m. first pitch on Friday, the Huskers beat Michigan to earn a spot in the semifinals for the fourth straight season.

The Huskers have been a consistent figure in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals recently. | Amarillo Mullen

In the semifinals on Saturday, however, it was all Oregon. The Ducks used a trio of home runs to rout the Huskers, 8-0. Oregon would fall to top-seeded UCLA in the championship, 3-2 in 11 innings.

Because Nebraska has a bye to the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament, the pitching staff is fully rested going into regionals, and the team will have played only two games in a span of 12 days.

Lincoln Regional History

2001

Nebraska entered the 2001 postseason as the No. 8 national seed. Hosting at Buck Beltzer Stadium, the Huskers dispatched of Northern Iowa, 16-6, before beating Rutgers twice to win the region.

In the Super Regional against Rice, Nebraska swept the affair, 7-0 and 9-6.

2002

Now at Haymarket Park, Nebraska again rolled through its regional. The Huskers beat Milwaukee, Marist, and Southwest Missouri State to take the regional.

In the Super Regional, Nebraska needed all three games to get by Richmond and advance to the College World Series for a second straight season.

2003

Hosting for a third year in a row, Nebraska opened with a 16-11 win over Eastern Michigan. But then Southwest Missouri State upended the Huskers 4-2, sending them to the losers' bracket. After dismantling Eastern Michigan again, 18-2, Nebraska beat Southwest Missouri State 9-5.

In the winner-take-all game, it was Southwest Missouri State, 7-0.

2005

The No. 3 national seed, Nebraska beat UIC before topping Creighton twice. In the Super Regional, the Huskers swept Miami (FL) to get back to the CWS

In Omaha, the Huskers notched their first-ever victory at the Greatest Show on Dirt, beating Arizona State 5-3.

2006

After arguably the greatest season in program history, Nebraska was back in the NCAA Tournament as the No. 6 national seed. This time, however, the Huskers were bounced right away with losses to Manhattan (4-1) and San Francisco (5-1).

2008

Now officially Hawks Field, Nebraska was back in the host position. The Huskers beat Eastern Illinois, 13-10, before falling to UC Irvine, 3-2. Oral Roberts then shut out Nebraska, 8-0, in the last regional game to be played in Lincoln to date.

Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.

Nebraska Baseball's 2026 Schedule

Feb. 13 Nebraska 12, UConn 2 [7 inn.] (MLB Desert Invitational)

Feb. 14 Nebraska 7, Northeastern 4 (MLB Desert Invitational)

Feb. 15 Nebraska 9, Grand Canyon 1 (MLB Desert Invitational)

Feb. 16 Stanford 11, Nebraska 6 (MLB Desert Invitational)

Feb. 20 Louisville 4, Nebraska 2 (Amegy Bank College Baseball Series)

Feb. 21 Kansas State 3, Nebraska 3 FloCollege (Amegy Bank College Baseball Series)

Feb. 22 Nebraska 10, Florida State 1 (Amegy Bank College Baseball Series)

Feb. 27 Nebraska 9, Auburn 8 [10 inn.]

Feb. 28 Auburn 15, Nebraska 4 [7 inn.]

Mar. 1 Auburn 12, Nebraska 3

Mar. 3 Nebraska 8, Omaha 5

Mar. 4 Nebraska 5, South Dakota State 4

Mar. 6 Nebraska 5, Michigan State 4 [10 inn.]

Mar. 7 Nebraska 3, Michigan State 1

Mar. 8 Nebraska 12, Michigan State 2 [7 inn.]

Mar. 11 Nebraska 11, North Dakota State 1 [7 inn.]

Mar. 13 Nebraska 6, Maine 5

Mar. 14 Nebraska 6, Maine 3

Mar. 14 Nebraska 8, Maine 7

Mar. 17 Nebraska 8, Wichita State 1

Mar. 18 Nebraska 10, Wichita State 1

Mar. 20 Michigan 2, Nebraska 1

Mar. 21 Nebraska 10, Michigan 0 [7 inn.]

Mar. 22 Nebraska 9, Michigan 5

Mar. 24 Nebraska 14, Kansas State 9

Mar. 27 Nebraska 6, Indiana 5

Mar. 28 Nebraska 12, Indiana 7

Mar. 29 Nebraska 12, Indiana 4

Mar. 31 Nebraska 6, Creighton 5

Apr. 4 Nebraska 8, Penn State 7

Apr. 4 Nebraska 13, Penn State 1 [7 inn.]

Apr. 5 Nebraska 8, Penn State 6

Apr. 7 Kansas 5, Nebraska 3

Apr. 10 Oregon 7, Nebraska 6

Apr. 11 Nebraska 10, Oregon 8

Apr. 12 Oregon 5, Nebraska 4

Apr 14 Nebraska 5, Creighton 4

Apr. 17 Nebraska 8, USC 7 [10 inn.]

Apr. 18 Nebraska 12, USC 2 [7 inn.]

Apr. 19 Nebraska 16, USC 6 [8 inn.]

Apr. 21 Kansas 9, Nebraska 7

Apr. 24 Illinois 10, Nebraska 5

Apr. 25 Nebraska 12, Illinois 5

Apr. 26 Nebraska 3, Illinois 0

Apr. 28 Nebraska 7, Kansas State 6

May 1 Ohio State 2, Nebraska 1

May 2 Ohio State 7, Nebraska 3

May 3 Ohio State 10, Nebraska 1

May 8 Nebraska 10, Iowa 0 [8 inn.]

May 9 Nebraska 15, Iowa 11

May 10 Nebraska 8, Iowa 6

May 12 Nebraska 8, Creighton 4

May 14 Nebraska 12, Minnesota 7

May 15 Nebraska 7, Minnesota 6

May 16 Nebraska 14, Minnesota 11

May 22 Nebraska 6, Michigan 4 (Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals)

May 23 Oregon 8, Nebraska 0 (Big Ten Tournament Semifinals)

Home games are bolded. All times central.