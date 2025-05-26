NCAA Baseball Tournament Bracket Revealed; Nebraska Headed to Chapel Hill
Nebraska baseball is officially back in the NCAA Tournament.
The regional fields were announced Monday morning, with the Huskers off to Chapel Hill. The site is hosted by No. 5 national seed North Carolina, with Oklahoma and Holy Cross also headed there.
Nebraska will open against Oklahoma. Host North Carolina will take on Holy Cross. All games are hosted by the ESPN family of networks and streaming on ESPN+.
The Big Ten Conference received four bids to the NCAA Tournament. Besides Nebraska, Oregon, UCLA, and USC are in the field. The Ducks and Bruins are also top-16 national seeds and hosting regional sites.
Nebraska earned an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament with a second straight Big Ten Tournament victory. The Huskers went 4-0 in Omaha, beating Michigan State, Oregon, Penn State, and UCLA.
The regional round runs May 30 through June 2. Super Regionals are scheduled for June 6-9 with the College World Series June 13-22/23 in Omaha.
The full list of regionals and participating teams is below.
Nashville Regional (No. 1 Vanderbilt)
- No. 1 Vanderbilt vs. No. 4 Wright State
- No. 2 Louisville vs. No. 3 East Tennessee State
Austin Regional (No. 2 Texas)
- No. 1 Texas vs. No. 4 Houston Christian
- No. 2 UTSA vs. No. 3 Kansas State
Fayetteville Regional (No. 3 Arkansas)
- No. 1 Arkansas vs. No. 4 North Dakota State
- No. 2 Kansas vs. No. 3 Creighton
Auburn Regional (No. 4 Auburn)
- No. 1 Auburn vs. No. 4 Central Connecticut
- No. 2 NC State vs. No. 3 Stetson
Chapel Hill Regional (No. 5 North Carolina)
- No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 4 Holy Cross
- No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Nebraska
Baton Rouge Regional (No. 6 LSU)
- No. 1 LSU vs. No. 4 Little Rock
- No. 2 Dallas Baptist vs. No. 3 Rhode Island
Athens Regional (No. 7 Georgia)
- No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Binghamton
- No. 2 Duke vs. No. 3 Oklahoma State
Corvallis Regional (No. 8 Oregon State)
- No. 1 Oregon State vs. No. 4 Saint Mary's
- No. 2 TCU vs. No. 3 USC
Tallahassee Regional (No. 9 Florida State)
- No. 1 Florida State vs. No. 4 Bethune-Cookman
- No. 2 Northeastern vs. No. 3 Mississippi State
Oxford Regional (No. 10 Ole Miss)
- No. 1 Ole Miss vs. No. 4 Murray State
- No. 2 Georgia Tech vs. No. 3 Western Kentucky
Clemson Regional (No. 11 Clemson)
- No. 1 Clemson vs. No. 4 SC Upstate
- No. 2 West Virginia vs. No. 3 Kentucky
Eugene Regional (No. 12 Oregon)
- No. 1 Oregon vs. No. 4 Utah Valley
- No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 3 Cal Poly
Conway Regional (No. 13 Coastal Carolina)
- No. 1 Coastal Carolina vs. No. 4 Fairfield
- No. 2 Florida vs. No. 3 East Carolina
Knoxville Regional (No. 14 Tennessee)
- No. 1 Tennessee vs. No. 4 Miami (OH)
- No. 2 Wake Forest vs. No. 3 Cincinnati
Los Angeles Regional (No. 15 UCLA)
- No. 1 UCLA vs. No. 4 Fresno State
- No. 2 UC Irvine vs. No. 3 Arizona State
Hattiesburg Regional (No. 16 Southern Miss)
- No. 1 Southern Miss vs. No. 4 Columbia
- No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 3 Miami (FL)
