NCAA Baseball Tournament Bracket Revealed; Nebraska Headed to Chapel Hill

The Huskers are the No. 3 seed in a regional hosted by the No. 5 national seed North Carolina Tar Heels.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska players hold up the trophy after winning the 2025 Big Ten Baseball Tournament.
Nebraska players hold up the trophy after winning the 2025 Big Ten Baseball Tournament. / Nebraska Athletics

Nebraska baseball is officially back in the NCAA Tournament.

The regional fields were announced Monday morning, with the Huskers off to Chapel Hill. The site is hosted by No. 5 national seed North Carolina, with Oklahoma and Holy Cross also headed there.

Gabe Swansen (44) celebrates his home run with the Husker dugout.
Amarillo Mullen

Nebraska will open against Oklahoma. Host North Carolina will take on Holy Cross. All games are hosted by the ESPN family of networks and streaming on ESPN+.

The Big Ten Conference received four bids to the NCAA Tournament. Besides Nebraska, Oregon, UCLA, and USC are in the field. The Ducks and Bruins are also top-16 national seeds and hosting regional sites.

Nebraska earned an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament with a second straight Big Ten Tournament victory. The Huskers went 4-0 in Omaha, beating Michigan State, Oregon, Penn State, and UCLA.

The Huskers dogpile after winning back-to-back Big Ten Tournament Championships.
The Huskers dogpile after winning back-to-back Big Ten Tournament Championships. / Amarillo Mullen

The regional round runs May 30 through June 2. Super Regionals are scheduled for June 6-9 with the College World Series June 13-22/23 in Omaha.

The full list of regionals and participating teams is below.

Nashville Regional (No. 1 Vanderbilt)

  • No. 1 Vanderbilt vs. No. 4 Wright State
  • No. 2 Louisville vs. No. 3 East Tennessee State

Austin Regional (No. 2 Texas)

  • No. 1 Texas vs. No. 4 Houston Christian
  • No. 2 UTSA vs. No. 3 Kansas State

Fayetteville Regional (No. 3 Arkansas)

  • No. 1 Arkansas vs. No. 4 North Dakota State
  • No. 2 Kansas vs. No. 3 Creighton

Auburn Regional (No. 4 Auburn)

  • No. 1 Auburn vs. No. 4 Central Connecticut
  • No. 2 NC State vs. No. 3 Stetson

Chapel Hill Regional (No. 5 North Carolina)

  • No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 4 Holy Cross
  • No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Nebraska

Baton Rouge Regional (No. 6 LSU)

  • No. 1 LSU vs. No. 4 Little Rock
  • No. 2 Dallas Baptist vs. No. 3 Rhode Island

Athens Regional (No. 7 Georgia)

  • No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Binghamton
  • No. 2 Duke vs. No. 3 Oklahoma State

Corvallis Regional (No. 8 Oregon State)

  • No. 1 Oregon State vs. No. 4 Saint Mary's
  • No. 2 TCU vs. No. 3 USC

Tallahassee Regional (No. 9 Florida State)

  • No. 1 Florida State vs. No. 4 Bethune-Cookman
  • No. 2 Northeastern vs. No. 3 Mississippi State

Oxford Regional (No. 10 Ole Miss)

  • No. 1 Ole Miss vs. No. 4 Murray State
  • No. 2 Georgia Tech vs. No. 3 Western Kentucky

Clemson Regional (No. 11 Clemson)

  • No. 1 Clemson vs. No. 4 SC Upstate
  • No. 2 West Virginia vs. No. 3 Kentucky

Eugene Regional (No. 12 Oregon)

  • No. 1 Oregon vs. No. 4 Utah Valley
  • No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 3 Cal Poly

Conway Regional (No. 13 Coastal Carolina)

  • No. 1 Coastal Carolina vs. No. 4 Fairfield
  • No. 2 Florida vs. No. 3 East Carolina

Knoxville Regional (No. 14 Tennessee)

  • No. 1 Tennessee vs. No. 4 Miami (OH)
  • No. 2 Wake Forest vs. No. 3 Cincinnati

Los Angeles Regional (No. 15 UCLA)

  • No. 1 UCLA vs. No. 4 Fresno State
  • No. 2 UC Irvine vs. No. 3 Arizona State

Hattiesburg Regional (No. 16 Southern Miss)

  • No. 1 Southern Miss vs. No. 4 Columbia
  • No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 3 Miami (FL)

Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

