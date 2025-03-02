All Huskers

Nebraska Baseball Closes Frisco Trip with Loss to Kansas State

The Huskers go 1-2 in Frisco for back-to-back losing weekends.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska shortstop Dylan Carey swings at a pitch against Kansas State in the Frisco College Baseball Classic on March 2, 2025.
Nebraska shortstop Dylan Carey swings at a pitch against Kansas State in the Frisco College Baseball Classic on March 2, 2025. / Nebraska Athletics

Nebraska baseball's offense took awhile to wake up while the pitching got shelled all game. Not a good combination.

Kansas State beat Nebraska 9-6 on the final day of the Frisco College Baseball Classic. The Wildcats improve to 6-5 while the Huskers fall to 4-6.

KSU scored in six of the nine innings Sunday afternoon. The most damage was done in the middle third. With a 2-1 lead, Kansas State scored six runs between the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings.

Nebraska closed strong, getting a home run from Dylan Carey in the seventh inning. He would add another RBI in the eighth on a double before Heyden Lewis brought in Cael Frost.

In the ninth inning, Devin Nunez hit what appeared to be a home run. The ball bounced off the top of the wall and back into play, but Nunez hustled around the bases for the two-run inside-the-park homer.

The Huskers finished with nine hits, with five coming in final three innings. Carey led the way with a 3-for-4 day.

Jackson Brocket lasted just 2.0 innings, giving up two runs, both earned, on three hits. He also walked two and struck out four.

TJ Coats, Drew Christo, and Luke Broderick combined for the next 5.0 innings, allowing seven runs, six earned. The trio gave up six hits and walked six more.

The Huskers and Wildcats are scheduled for two more meetings this season: March 25 in Manhattan and April 29 in Lincoln.

Nebraska returns to the Cornhuskers State this week. The Huskers are in Omaha Tuesday for a 5 p.m. CST first pitch.

The home opener is at 2 p.m. CST on Wednesday against South Dakota State. Big Ten Conference play begins next weekend with a home series against Washington.

Box score

More From Nebraska on SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Baseball