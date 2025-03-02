Nebraska Baseball Closes Frisco Trip with Loss to Kansas State
Nebraska baseball's offense took awhile to wake up while the pitching got shelled all game. Not a good combination.
Kansas State beat Nebraska 9-6 on the final day of the Frisco College Baseball Classic. The Wildcats improve to 6-5 while the Huskers fall to 4-6.
KSU scored in six of the nine innings Sunday afternoon. The most damage was done in the middle third. With a 2-1 lead, Kansas State scored six runs between the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings.
Nebraska closed strong, getting a home run from Dylan Carey in the seventh inning. He would add another RBI in the eighth on a double before Heyden Lewis brought in Cael Frost.
In the ninth inning, Devin Nunez hit what appeared to be a home run. The ball bounced off the top of the wall and back into play, but Nunez hustled around the bases for the two-run inside-the-park homer.
The Huskers finished with nine hits, with five coming in final three innings. Carey led the way with a 3-for-4 day.
Jackson Brocket lasted just 2.0 innings, giving up two runs, both earned, on three hits. He also walked two and struck out four.
TJ Coats, Drew Christo, and Luke Broderick combined for the next 5.0 innings, allowing seven runs, six earned. The trio gave up six hits and walked six more.
The Huskers and Wildcats are scheduled for two more meetings this season: March 25 in Manhattan and April 29 in Lincoln.
Nebraska returns to the Cornhuskers State this week. The Huskers are in Omaha Tuesday for a 5 p.m. CST first pitch.
The home opener is at 2 p.m. CST on Wednesday against South Dakota State. Big Ten Conference play begins next weekend with a home series against Washington.
