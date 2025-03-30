Nebraska Baseball Tops No. 5 Oregon State in Sunday Finale, Takes Weekend Series
A massive weekend that could turn out to be a luanching point for Will Bolt's squad.
Nebraska baseball beat No. 5 Oregon State Sunday at Haymarket Park, 16-7. The Huskers fall to 12-15 on the year while the Beavers improve to 20-6.
The game ended after just eight innings due to travel time for the visitors.
This win gives NU the weekend series, 2-1. The Huskers had not won a top-10 weekend series since 2011 against No. 5 UCLA.
Nebraska struck first win a Tyler Stone home run in the second inning. That was the first of six homers for the game, including four for the Huskers.
Twice, the Beavers put together multi-run innings to take the lead. Twice, the Huskers answered with crooked numbers.
Oregon State got a pair of runs in the fourth inning to go up 3-2. In the bottom of the frame, Will Jesske hit a three-run homer to help NU plate four runs and retake the lead.
In the top of the seventh inning, a single, home run, and a double saw OSU put up three runs to take a 7-6 lead. But Nebraska answered in a big way.
The Huskers scored nine runs on five hits, aided by one error. All of the runs came after the first two hitters struck out swinging.
A day after leaving 12 runners on base, Nebraska left just three. The Huskers tallied 14 hits on the day, with Stone and Riley Silva notching three hits each.
Husker home runs came from Stone, Jesske, Max Buettenback, and Hogan Hellisgso.
Nebraska is now into an in-state rivalry week. The Huskers host Creighton on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CDT on B1G+ before heading to Omaha to face the Mavericks on Wednesday.
More From Nebraska on SI
- Six Former Huskers Set for Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame Induction
- How to Watch Nebraska Men’s Basketball vs. Arizona State in the Crown: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
- No. 5 Oregon State Dominates Nebraska Baseball in Seven-Inning Affair
- Nebraska Softball Rolls Past Purdue with Kacie Hoffmann’s Multi-Home Run Performance
- What Needs to Happen to Quiet the Matt Rhule, Nebraska Football Skeptics?
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.