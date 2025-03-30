All Huskers

Nebraska Baseball Tops No. 5 Oregon State in Sunday Finale, Takes Weekend Series

The Huskers bookend the weekend series with wins over the No. 5 Beavers.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska left fielder Devin Nunez slides into home against No. 5 Oregon State on March 30, 2025.
Nebraska left fielder Devin Nunez slides into home against No. 5 Oregon State on March 30, 2025. / Nebraska Atheltics

A massive weekend that could turn out to be a luanching point for Will Bolt's squad.

Nebraska baseball beat No. 5 Oregon State Sunday at Haymarket Park, 16-7. The Huskers fall to 12-15 on the year while the Beavers improve to 20-6.

The game ended after just eight innings due to travel time for the visitors.

This win gives NU the weekend series, 2-1. The Huskers had not won a top-10 weekend series since 2011 against No. 5 UCLA.

Nebraska struck first win a Tyler Stone home run in the second inning. That was the first of six homers for the game, including four for the Huskers.

Twice, the Beavers put together multi-run innings to take the lead. Twice, the Huskers answered with crooked numbers.

Oregon State got a pair of runs in the fourth inning to go up 3-2. In the bottom of the frame, Will Jesske hit a three-run homer to help NU plate four runs and retake the lead.

In the top of the seventh inning, a single, home run, and a double saw OSU put up three runs to take a 7-6 lead. But Nebraska answered in a big way.

The Huskers scored nine runs on five hits, aided by one error. All of the runs came after the first two hitters struck out swinging.

A day after leaving 12 runners on base, Nebraska left just three. The Huskers tallied 14 hits on the day, with Stone and Riley Silva notching three hits each.

Husker home runs came from Stone, Jesske, Max Buettenback, and Hogan Hellisgso.

Nebraska is now into an in-state rivalry week. The Huskers host Creighton on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CDT on B1G+ before heading to Omaha to face the Mavericks on Wednesday.

