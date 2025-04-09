Nebraska Baseball Upsets No. 22 Kansas in Lawrence
Nebraska threw everything but the kitchen sink at No. 22 Kansas, and the Huskers are returning to Lincoln with a victory.
NU upset No. 22 KU 7-5 Tuesday night in Lawrence. The Huskers improve to 15-18 on the year while the Jayhawks fall to 27-7.
This was the 150th win in the all-time series for Nebraska, with the Huskers leading 150-103-2.
With the game tied 4-4 through seven innings, Nebraska needed to make something happen with two outs and runners on the corners. Max Buettenback then singled to score a run, before a Cael Frost single brough in another.
The Big Red added an insurance run in the ninth on a Cayden Brumbaugh hit.
The Big Red had 23 players appear in the contest, including 10 pitchers. Outside of Jalen Worthley's three earned runs in just 0.1 innings of work, nobody got all that roughed up. Husker pitchers allowed just five hits.
Starter Ryan Harrahill allowed one run on two hits over 2.0 innings. Pryce Bender earned the win for his clean seventh inning. Luke Broderick got his sixth save of the year, despite allowing a run.
The Huskers tallied eight hits on the night, led by the 3-for-3 effort from Buettenback.
Nebraska stays on the road this weekend for a series at Iowa. First pitch Friday is set for 6 p.m. CDT on B1G+. Saturday's game will also be streamed on B1G+, while Sunday's finale will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
More From Nebraska on SI
- Cale Jacobsen Confirms Return to Nebraska Men's Basketball
- Nebraska Guard Nick Janowski Enters Transfer Portal
- Carriker Chronicles: Will Dylan Raiola Live Up to the Hype?
- Nebraska Football TE Coach Marcus Satterfield, LB Coach Rob Dvoracek Meet with the Media
- Former Husker Jamarques Lawrence Returning to Nebraska Basketball from Rhode Island
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.