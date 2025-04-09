All Huskers

Cale Jacobsen Confirms Return to Nebraska Men's Basketball

The Huskers will have a local product back for the 2025-26 season.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska guard Cale Jacobsen shoots against Boise State in the semifinals of the College Basketball Crown in Las Vegas.
Nebraska guard Cale Jacobsen shoots against Boise State in the semifinals of the College Basketball Crown in Las Vegas. / Nebraska Athletics
Two Huskers have hit the transfer portal since the final of the College Basketball Crown, but one local product isn't going anywhere.

Cale Jacobsen posted to Instagram "All N on red", signifying he won't be headed to the portal with Nick Janowski and Gavin Griffiths.

Jacobsen, a redshirt sophomore out of Ashland, played sparingly during the regular season. The 6-4 guard did not see more than three minutes of playing time in a game in 2025 until the College Basketball Crown in Las Vegas.

In the Crown, Jacobsen emerged as a key piece to the run to a postseason title. Over four games, including three starts, he averaged 26 minutes, 5 points, 4.25 rebounds, 3.25 assists, and 1.75 steals. He shot 53% overall, making 3-of-4 3s.

Jacobsen walked-on to the program in 2022, spending his first season as a redshirt on the scout team. In 2023-24, he appeared in 20 games.

Fred Hoiberg continues to revamp the roster for next season, which includes confirmed returners in Jacobsen and Connor Essegian. Nebraska has also added a trio of transfers in Pryce Sandfort from Iowa, Ugnius Jarusevicius from Central Michigan, and former Husker Jamarcus Lawrence back from Rhode Island.

