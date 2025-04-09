Carriker Chronicles: Will Dylan Raiola Live Up to the Hype?
That is the question after an up-and-down freshman season for the Husker quarterback.
In this story:
Nebraska football quarterback Dylan Raiola was a five-star recruit and has been everywhere. He's an ambassador for the Huskers and has a huge impact in peer recruiting for Matt Rhule, Dana Holgorsen and Husker football. Raiola also certainly does not shy away from the camera! But the question after an up-and-down first season at Nebraska is this: Will Dylan Raiola live up to the hype? If you want honesty, Adam Carriker gives you that in this episode of the Carriker Chronicles.
Hit the play button above to watch, and get more Carriker Chronicles on SI, at Adam's website and on YouTube.
