Nebraska Guard Nick Janowski Enters Transfer Portal
A second Husker has hit the transfer portal.
Nick Janowski, a freshman guard for Nebraska men's basketball, is entering the transfer portal, according to multiple reports. He utilized a redshirt and did not appear in a game this season.
A four-star recruit out of Pewaukee, Wisconsin, Janowski ranked among the top 25 shooting guards in the class by all four major recruiting services. In high school, he totaled a school-record 2,297 points, 606 rebounds and 357 assists and helped his team to three state titles, a runner-up finish and a 106-14 combined record.
Janowski chose Nebraska over a number of schools, including Iowa State, Wisconsin, Marquette, and USC. He joins teammate Gavin Griffiths in entering the transfer portal.
WIth several players done after this season or entering the portal, Fred Hoiberg has been working to revampt the roster for next year. He has already added a trio of transfers in Pryce Sandfort from Iowa, Ugnius Jarusevicius from Central Michigan, and former Husker Jamarcus Lawrence back from Rhode Island.
