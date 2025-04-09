All Huskers

Nebraska Guard Nick Janowski Enters Transfer Portal

The Husker freshman spent this season on the bench as a redshirt.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska freshman guard Nick Janowski throws out a ball at Basketball Opening Day in The Railyard.
Nebraska freshman guard Nick Janowski throws out a ball at Basketball Opening Day in The Railyard. / Nebraska Athletics
In this story:

A second Husker has hit the transfer portal.

Nick Janowski, a freshman guard for Nebraska men's basketball, is entering the transfer portal, according to multiple reports. He utilized a redshirt and did not appear in a game this season.

A four-star recruit out of Pewaukee, Wisconsin, Janowski ranked among the top 25 shooting guards in the class by all four major recruiting services. In high school, he totaled a school-record 2,297 points, 606 rebounds and 357 assists and helped his team to three state titles, a runner-up finish and a 106-14 combined record.

Janowski chose Nebraska over a number of schools, including Iowa State, Wisconsin, Marquette, and USC. He joins teammate Gavin Griffiths in entering the transfer portal.

WIth several players done after this season or entering the portal, Fred Hoiberg has been working to revampt the roster for next year. He has already added a trio of transfers in Pryce Sandfort from Iowa, Ugnius Jarusevicius from Central Michigan, and former Husker Jamarcus Lawrence back from Rhode Island.

More From Nebraska on SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Basketball