Nebraska Football Recruiting Central: 2026 Commitments, Updates

Follow along for news and updates on Nebraska football's 2026 recruiting class.

Kaleb Henry

Mar 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers football coach Matt Rhule watches the game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. / Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images
As Matt Rhule works through year three as the head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, he is also hard at work recruiting the next class of football Huskers.

Nebraska's class currently consists of four commits. In a new world of roster limits and increasing use of the transfer portal, that number is still expected to reach double digits every year.

Keep up with the class below.

Nebraska Football Commits

Player

Position

Stars*

School

CJ Bronaugh

S

4

Windermere (Windermere, FL)


Dveyoun Bonwell-Witte

WR

3

Washington (Sioux Falls, SD)

Dayton Raiola

QB

3

Buford (Buford, GA)

Jase Reynolds

LB

3

Elkhorn North (Omaha, NE)

*Star rankings are based on the 247Sports Composite

Commitments

Updates

May 2025

April 2025

More on the 2026 class can be found at HuskerMax.com/recruits.

