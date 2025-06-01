Nebraska Football Recruiting Central: 2026 Commitments, Updates
As Matt Rhule works through year three as the head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, he is also hard at work recruiting the next class of football Huskers.
Nebraska's class currently consists of four commits. In a new world of roster limits and increasing use of the transfer portal, that number is still expected to reach double digits every year.
Keep up with the class below.
Nebraska Football Commits
Player
Position
Stars*
School
CJ Bronaugh
S
4
Windermere (Windermere, FL)
WR
3
Washington (Sioux Falls, SD)
Dayton Raiola
QB
3
Buford (Buford, GA)
Jase Reynolds
LB
3
Elkhorn North (Omaha, NE)
*Star rankings are based on the 247Sports Composite
More on the 2026 class can be found at HuskerMax.com/recruits.
