College Basketball Analyst Credits Nebraska Basketball with Top-25 Billing
Although Nebraska basketball was snubbed from receiving a top-25 billing from the Associated Press on Monday, other national analysts recognized the Huskers' recent winning streak.
John Fanta, a college basketball analyst and broadcaster for FOX Sports, placed the Cornhuskers at No. 24 in his top-25 rankings on Monday. Fanta was impressed by Nebraska's 66-58 win over then-rated No. 15 UCLA on Saturday, posting on his personal social media that the victory was a "great win for Fred Hoiberg."
Nebraska improved to 12-2 overall and 2-1 in the Big Ten with the victory over the Bruins, as the Cornhuskers maintained their home streak in Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers have not lost at home to a Big Ten opponent since Feb. 28 of 2023, a win streak now of 12 games.
Fanta took note during the contest, calling the contest a "rugged battle" at halftime on social media. The analyst continued his praise throughout the contest, stating that Nebraska was "a legit team." Fanta then posted later Saturday he would place the Cornhuskers in his top 25 ratings, and did so on Monday making the statement official.
Nebraska received votes for a second straight week in the Associated Press top 25 on Monday, but failed to break through into the rankings. After receiving only one vote in last week's Associated Press Top 25 rankings, the Huskers garnered 62 points in this week's poll to be rated just outside the top 25 teams. Nebraska received the third most votes outside of the rankings, placing the Cornhuskers tied for 27th among all teams.
The Cornhuskers had been receiving votes after their upset of then-No. 14 Creighton in November, but that stopped after a blowout loss at Michigan State in December. Nebraska has not reached the AP Top 25 since 2018. However, the Cornhuskers were sixth highest-rated Big Ten Conference team per Fanta's rankings.
Fanta ranked Nebraska behind Illinois, Michigan State, Oregon, Purdue, and Michigan. The Associated Press poll featured Illinois, Oregon, Michigan State, Purdue, UCLA, and Michigan while Wisconsin, Maryland, and Indiana all received votes.
Following an impressive holiday stretch taking down Murray State, Hawai'i, and Oregon State at the Diamond Head Classic, the Huskers followed their break with a 77-43 home win over Southern on Dec. 30. NU then handled the Bruins at home, setting up a tough matchup down Interstate-80 at Iowa City tonight.
Nebraska aims to continue to impress Fanta and other voters, visiting the Iowa Hawkeyes Tuesday evening. Tip off between the Huskers and Hawkeyes is set for 7 p.m. CST on Peacock.
