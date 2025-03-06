Big Ten Basketball Midweek Rundown: Bubble Teams Battle
The NCAA Tournament bracket is starting to take shape.
There are several Big Ten teams that want to be a part of that bracket, but some of them have some work to do. Here is a look at the results from the Big Ten from Monday through Wednesday in the last week of the regular season.
Big Ten Basketball Monday Results:
UCLA 73, Northwestern 69
UCLA survived a late-game collapse to secure a 73-69 win over Northwestern on Monday night. Tyler Bilodeau led the Bruins with 19 points and had his team up 14 late. However, a string of turnovers and missed free throws allowed the Wildcats to storm back.
Skyy Clark’s free throw and a clutch steal by William Kyle III helped UCLA escape with the win. Ty Berry’s 22 points kept Northwestern in the fight, but their rally fell just short. Despite UCLA’s shaky finish, their strong early play proved enough to fend off a determined Wildcat squad.
Big Ten Basketball Tuesday Results:
Oregon 73, Indiana 64
Oregon stormed past Indiana to close out a 74-64 victory Tuesday night, securing its sixth straight win. Jackson Shelstad took over in the final moments, scoring eight of his 17 points in the last 90 seconds, including a deep three-pointer that put the Ducks ahead for good. Nate Bittle made his presence felt on both ends, finishing with 14 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and four blocks.
Indiana had control late, but costly mistakes and cold shooting down the stretch doomed the Hoosiers. Indiana struggled to get to the free throw line, making just 3 of 7 compared to Oregon’s 19 of 21. The Ducks weren’t sharp from deep but made winning plays when it mattered most.
Ohio State 116, Nebraska 114
In a thrilling double-overtime battle, Ohio State edged Nebraska 116-114 behind a dominant performance from Bruce Thornton, who poured in 29 points and dished out nine assists. The Buckeyes had five players score in double figures, with Micah Parrish and Devin Royal each adding 22 points. Ohio State built an early second-half lead, but Nebraska stormed back to force overtime with a late surge.
Brice Williams was nearly unstoppable for the Huskers, dropping a career-high 43 points on 16-of-29 shooting, including five threes, but his heroics weren’t enough to snap Nebraska’s losing streak. Thornton and Parrish came through in the clutch, drilling key threes in the second overtime to secure the win. The loss marks Nebraska’s fourth straight and could be a major blow to its NCAA Tournament hopes, while Ohio State has now won back-to-back games at a crucial point in the season.
No. 18 Purdue 100, Rutgers 71
No. 18 Purdue caught fire from deep and dominated Rutgers 100-71 on Tuesday night, snapping out of a midseason slump in emphatic fashion. Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith each poured in 23 points, knocking down seven three-pointers apiece as the Boilermakers buried 18 total threes.
Purdue shot a blistering 69% in the first half to build a commanding lead and never looked back. Rutgers struggled to keep pace, with Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey combining for just 25 points. The Boilermakers also controlled the glass in a performance that suggests they may be regaining their form at the right time.
Big Ten Basketball Wednesday Results:
No. 12 Wisconsin 74, Minnesota 67
No. 12 Wisconsin took care of business Wednesday night, securing a 74-67 victory over Minnesota behind a dominant performance from John Blackwell, who posted 25 points and a career-high 11 rebounds. John Tonje added 18 points and seven boards as the Badgers tightened their grip on a potential top-four seed in the conference tournament.
Wisconsin’s efficiency at the free-throw line proved to be a major factor, as the nation’s top free-throw shooting team hit 21 of 24, while Minnesota struggled, making just 8 of 15. The Gophers were led by Brennan Rigsby’s 18 points, but their offense faltered late, extending their losing streak against Wisconsin to nine games.
No. 13 Maryland 71, No. 17 Michigan 65
No. 13 Maryland delivered a statement win Wednesday night, knocking off No. 17 Michigan 71-65 and in the process securing at least a share of the Big Ten title for No. 8 Michigan State. Derik Queen led the way with a dominant 17-point, 12-rebound performance as the Terrapins continued their late-season surge, winning six of their last seven.
Maryland’s defense set the tone early, holding Michigan to a season-low 22 first-half points. Rodney Rice added 19 points and Selton Miguel chipped in 17 for Maryland, while Michigan’s Vladislav Goldin and Danny Wolf each scored 20 in a losing effort.
USC 92, Washington 61
USC closed out their final game at the Galen Center in dominant fashion, cruising past Washington 92-61 in a wire-to-wire victory. USC’s defense clamped down, holding Washington scoreless for long stretches and building a 12-point halftime lead.
The Huskies showed brief life with a seven-point run to open the second half, but the Trojans quickly responded, pulling away for good. USC’s relentless scoring and defensive pressure buried Washington, securing an emphatic 31-point win and capping off their home schedule on a high note.
