Big Ten Basketball Weekend Rundown: Conference Searches for a National Contender
Welcome to the Big Ten Basketball Weekend Rundown. Now that conference play is well underway, we are starting to get a better idea of which teams will contend for a Big Ten title.
In the Weekend Rundown, we will be examining where each ranked Big Ten team sits in the latest version of the AP poll, as well as going over the results from this past weekend. Which teams looked impressive? Which ones were big disappointments?
Let's get started with the first Weekend Rundown of 2025.
Big Ten in the AP Poll: Week 10
- No. 13 Illinois
- No. 15 Oregon
- No. 16 Michigan State
- No. 20 Purdue
- No. 22 UCLA
- No. 24 Michigan
The Big Ten has six teams ranked this week, behind only the SEC's nine. Having this many teams ranked at this point in the season is a sign of the conference's depth and evenly distributed talent.
Illinois made the biggest jump in the rankings, moving up nine spots from No. 22 after destroying Oregon last week. Oregon is down six spots to No. 15 after a 1-1 week, including that convincing loss to Illinois. Michigan State is up two spots to No. 16, while Purdue remains at No. 20. UCLA dropped seven spots after losing at Nebraska, and Michigan jumped into the rankings after being previously unranked.
Most notably, Nebraska is still not in the top 25. However, the Huskers did receive 62 points. That ties them with Arkansas for the No. 27 spot in the poll.
Now, let's look at the results from this past weekend (rankings are from when the games were played).
Friday's results
Wisconsin 116, Iowa 85
The Badgers dominated the Hawkeyes behind an explosion of 3-pointers. They hit a program-record 21 of them in a game that Iowa was overmatched in from the start. Kohl Center is a tough place for a visiting team to get a win, and when the Badgers are shooting like this, it will be nearly impossible for anyone to beat them. Wisconsin is now 1-2 in the conference and hopes to start building some momentum.
No. 18 Michigan State 69, Ohio State 62
Ohio State continues to be an enigma. It looked like the Buckeyes had turned the corner after beating Kentucky by 20 points and then dispatching Indiana State. However, Ohio State has now suffered another setback and sits at 1-2 in the conference. On the other side, Michigan State is 3-0 in Big Ten play after picking up this big road win. The Spartains had an unlikely hero Friday night in the form of senior 7-footer Szymon Zapala, who scored a season-high 15 points.
Saturday's results
Nebraska 66, No. 15 UCLA 58
The Huskers made a national statement Saturday, improving their conference record to 2-1. This convincing win over a ranked opponent demonstrated the kind of team the Huskers can be when they are firing on all cylinders, especially when they are playing at home. Meanwhile, this was UCLA's first loss in Big Ten play. It was the 20th straight game Nebraska has won in Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Michigan 85, USC 74
The Wolverines are still undefeated in conference play after defeating the Trojans, who are now 1-2. Danny Wolf had 21 points to lead the Maize and Blue to a big road win. The victory was enough to move the Wolverines into the top 25 this week.
Sunday's results:
No. 9 Oregon 83, Maryland 79
The Ducks got a badly needed win over Maryland on Sunday. Jackson Shelsted had 23 points to help Oregon edge past the Terps. Meanwhile, the Terrapins are now 1-3 in the conference and missed an opportunity for a signature win. After trailing by three points at halftime, Oregon outscored Maryland 41–34 in the second half.
Indiana 77, Penn State 71
Oumar Ballo's 25 points were the story of this win for Indiana. The Hoosiers beat Penn State in game that was played at The Palestra, also known as the "The Cathedral of College Basketball." Penn State is now 2-2 in the league, while Indiana improves to 3-1.
No. 20 Purdue 79, Northwestern 61
Braden Smith continued his strong play with 22 points and seven assists to lead the Boilermakers to an easy 79–61 home win over Northwestern. The Wildcats are continuing to struggle in conference play, as their record falls to 1-3.
No. 22 Illinois 81, Washington 77
Illinois continued its momentum with a big win Sunday at Washington. Kasparas Jakucionis hit a layup that broke a tie with 32 seconds left. The Fighting Illini held off a second-half comeback attempt to improve to 3-1 in the conference. Meanwhile, Washington continues to struggle and is now 1-3.
