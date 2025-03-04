Big Ten Women's Basketball Weekend Rundown: USC Sweeps UCLA, Wins Big Ten
Welcome to the Big Ten Women's Basketball Weekend Rundown. The conference now has a champion as the most important month of the year begins.
Let's review the results from this past weekend and examine where each team stands as the NCAA Tournament begins this month. Which teams are competing for a tournament spot? Which ones will be left out?
*Rankings are from when the games were played
Big Ten Women's Basketball Saturday Results:
No. 4 USC 80, No. 2 UCLA 67
USC dominated its crosstown rival UCLA once again, securing an 80-67 victory to claim its first-ever Big Ten regular-season title in its debut season. JuJu Watkins was unstoppable, pouring in 30 points, including 23 in the first half, to help the Trojans take control early.
UCLA, whose only two losses this season have come at the hands of USC, struggled to contain Watkins and never found enough rhythm offensively. Kiki Iriafen added 17 points and nine rebounds for the Trojans. In front of a star-studded crowd, USC made a statement with its sweep of the Bruins.
No. 23 Michigan State 73, Minnesota 58
Michigan State closed out the regular season in dominant fashion, using a strong fourth quarter to pull away from Minnesota for a 73-58 victory. Grace VanSlooten took over late, scoring seven straight points as part of a decisive 13-0 run that turned a tight game into a comfortable win. The Spartans' defense was stifling down the stretch, holding the Gophers without a field goal for nearly eight minutes.
Julia Ayrault and Ines Sotelo each contributed 13 points for Michigan State, which secured a first-round bye in the Big Ten Tournament. Despite a 26-point effort from Grace Grocholski, Minnesota couldn't keep up when it mattered most and will have to play on the tournament’s opening day.
Big Ten Women's Basketball Sunday Results:
No. 19 Maryland 93, No. 12 Ohio State 90
Maryland closed out the regular season in thrilling fashion, as Sarah Te-Biasu sank a running three-pointer at the buzzer to lift the No. 19 Terrapins to a 93-90 overtime victory over No. 12 Ohio State. The back-and-forth battle saw the Buckeyes erase a late deficit in regulation and jump ahead in overtime, but Maryland responded with clutch plays down the stretch.
Kaylene Smikle led the Terps with 26 points, while Shyanne Sellers added 21 and eight assists. Both teams finished tied for third in the Big Ten standings and secured a bye into the conference tournament quarterfinals, but Maryland walks away with momentum after an unforgettable finish.
Michigan 78, Illinois 69
Illinois saw a late lead slip away in its regular-season finale, falling 78-69 to Michigan after a devastating 17-0 Wolverines run in the fourth quarter. The Fighting Illini had control for much of the game, building a 10-point advantage, but couldn’t withstand Michigan’s late surge. Kendall Bostic was a bright spot, notching a 24-point, 12-rebound double-double to tie the program's career record.
Despite strong individual performances, Illinois couldn’t close out the game, allowing Michigan to seize momentum and finish the regular season on a high note.
Rutgers 75, Penn State 70
Rutgers closed out its regular season with a hard-fought 75-70 win over Penn State on Senior Day, led by Destiny Adams' dominant all-around performance. Adams posted a 19-point, 14-rebound double-double while also contributing seven assists, three steals, and two blocks.
Rutgers' late 11-2 run in the third quarter proved crucial, giving them enough cushion to fend off the Nittany Lions down the stretch. Despite Penn State’s persistence, Rutgers executed in key moments to close out the season on a high note.
Indiana 77, Purdue 57
Purdue wrapped up its season with a tough 77-57 loss to Indiana, as the Hoosiers' efficient shooting proved too much to overcome. The Boilermakers struggled offensively, shooting just 5-of-23 from three, while Indiana capitalized on its opportunities.
Freshman Lana McCarthy led Purdue with a season-high 15 points in Big Ten play, while Sophie Swanson added 11, continuing her strong three-point shooting streak. Despite a season-low 10 turnovers and a solid defensive effort after the first quarter, Purdue couldn't dig itself out of an early deficit.
Nebraska 98, Northwestern 77
Northwestern’s season came to a disappointing end with a 98-77 blowout loss to Nebraska on Senior Night, dashing any remaining postseason hopes. Already in a must-win situation after their forfeits against USC and UCLA, the Wildcats briefly kept pace early before Nebraska’s three-point shooting ignited a dominant 18-5 first-quarter run.
By halftime, Northwestern trailed by 17, and the deficit only widened from there. Despite a lineup filled with seniors playing their final game, the Wildcats never mounted a serious comeback. Nebraska controlled the game from start to finish, sealing a comfortable victory and leaving Northwestern with a frustrating end to its rough season.
Iowa 81, Wisconsin 66
Iowa closed out the regular season with a strong 81-66 win over Wisconsin, pulling away in the second half behind standout performances from Lucy Olsen and Hannah Stuelke. Olsen led all scorers with 22 points, while Stuelke dominated inside with a 21-point, 15-rebound double-double.
After a back-and-forth first half that ended tied at 36, the Hawkeyes caught fire in the third quarter with a 9-0 run fueled by three-point shooting, building a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. Iowa’s defense and rebounding took over late, as they crushed Wisconsin 12-2 on the boards in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.
Washington 64, Oregon 56
Washington capped off its regular season with a 64-56 Senior Day victory over Oregon, extending its winning streak to four games heading into the Big Ten Tournament. The Huskies started slow, falling behind early, but a dominant second quarter—fueled by Sayvia Sellers and Dalayah Daniels—gave them the lead at halftime.
Daniels made her presence felt all over the court, tallying 13 points, seven rebounds, four steals, and four blocks, including her 200th career rejection. The Huskies also capitalized on turnovers, turning 16 Oregon miscues into 19 points. No. 12 seed Washington now turns its focus to a Big Ten Tournament matchup against No. 13 seed Minnesota.
