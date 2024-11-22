I-80 Club Watch Party: Nebraska Men's Basketball at No. 14 Creighton
Join Josh Peterson and Jack Mitchell for the Watch Party experience of Nebraska vs. Creighton! We'll give you the best second screen experience out there as the two programs battle it out for state supremacy.
Join the I-80 Club above via the club's YouTube page.
For more content like this and support an independent podcast,become a Patrontoday for as low as $5 a month. And don’t forget to subscribe to theI-80 Club YouTube channel!
And stick around after the game for After Nebrasketball, a postgame show with Jack, Kaleb Henry, and Jacob Bigelow. Available on both the I-80 Club and HuskerMax YouTube pages.
