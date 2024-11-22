All Huskers

I-80 Club Watch Party: Nebraska Men's Basketball at No. 14 Creighton

Join Josh Peterson and Jack Mitchell for the Watch Party experience of Nebraska vs. Creighton!

Jack Mitchell, Josh Peterson

Will Jack Lose His Mind? Nebraska vs. Creighton! | Watch Party
Will Jack Lose His Mind? Nebraska vs. Creighton! | Watch Party / I-80 Club
In this story:

Join Josh Peterson and Jack Mitchell for the Watch Party experience of Nebraska vs. Creighton! We'll give you the best second screen experience out there as the two programs battle it out for state supremacy.

Join the I-80 Club above via the club's YouTube page.

For more content like this and support an independent podcast,become a Patrontoday for as low as $5 a month. And don’t forget to subscribe to theI-80 Club YouTube channel!

And stick around after the game for After Nebrasketball, a postgame show with Jack, Kaleb Henry, and Jacob Bigelow. Available on both the I-80 Club and HuskerMax YouTube pages.

Jack Mitchell, Kaleb Henry, and Jacob Bigelow give their thoughts after select Nebraska men's basketball games with After Neb
Jack Mitchell, Kaleb Henry, and Jacob Bigelow give their thoughts after select Nebraska men's basketball games with After Nebrasketball. / Josh Peterson

MORE: Big Ten Football Game of the Week: No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 5 Indiana

MORE: The Impact of Losing Tommi Hill for Nebraska Football Could Be Great

MORE: McMaster's Big Ten Football Power Rankings After Week 12

MORE: How Wisconsin Nearly Upset Oregon: Should Nebraska Football Be Concerned?

MORE: I-80 Club: What Is Wrong With Nebraska Football?

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Jack Mitchell
JACK MITCHELL

Jack Mitchell is an enthusiastic voice for Husker Sports, capturing the essence of the true common fan. His insights and commentary reflect a deep passion for Nebraska athletics, making him a relatable figure among fellow supporters. Jack's work can also be heard on KLIN Radio, where he shares his perspectives on various sports topics, further engaging with the community. In addition to his writing, Jack is actively involved in professional associations such as the Nebraska Bar Association and the Nebraska Broadcasters Association. His commitment to both sports and community engagement highlights his multifaceted interests and expertise in the field.

Josh Peterson
JOSH PETERSON

Josh Peterson covers Husker football and college football for Sports Illustrated. His insights into the game provide readers with in-depth analysis and engaging commentary on the latest developments in Nebraska football. With a passion for sports journalism, Josh brings a keen understanding of the dynamics of college football, focusing on the rich history and culture surrounding the Nebraska Cornhuskers. His work reflects a commitment to delivering accurate and timely information, making him a reliable source for fans and followers of the sport.

Home/Basketball