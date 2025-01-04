All Huskers

Gallery: Husker Men Get Hard-Fought Win Over UCLA

The Huskers hosted the Bruins for the first time since 1955.

Amarillo Mullen

The Huskers met the UCLA Bruins Saturday afternoon for the first time as Big Ten foes. After a back-and-forth first half, the Huskers came back to tie the game at 24 at the break. Brice Willams, Rollie Worster and Juwan Gary combined for 37 of Nebraska's 66 points and Sam Hoiberg's three steals sealed the victory. | Game story

Connor Essegian stands for the National Anthem prior to tipoff against UCLA.
Connor Essegian stands for the National Anthem prior to tipoff against UCLA. / Amarillo Mullen
Braxton Meah (34) gathers the opening tip for the Huskers.
Braxton Meah (34) gathers the opening tip for the Huskers. / Amarillo Mullen
Berke Büyüktuncel (9) attempts a long two-point shot in the first half.
Berke Büyüktuncel (9) attempts a long two-point shot in the first half. / Amarillo Mullen
Connor Essegian (0) celebrates a made three.
Connor Essegian (0) celebrates a made three. / Amarillo Mullen
Sam Hoiberg (1) scores the layup after a drive to the basket.
Sam Hoiberg (1) scores the layup after a drive to the basket. / Amarillo Mullen
Sam Hoiberg scored seven points in 22 minutes of play.
Sam Hoiberg scored seven points in 22 minutes of play. / Amarillo Mulle
Nebraska's Rollie Worster drives by a UCLA defender to get a layup.
Nebraska's Rollie Worster drives by a UCLA defender to get a layup. / Amarillo Mullen
Brice Williams (3) hits a shot in the paint.
Brice Williams (3) hits a shot in the paint. / Amarillo Mullen
Nebraska's Andrew Morgan attempts to block a shot by UCLA's Lazar Stefanovic.
Nebraska's Andrew Morgan attempts to block a shot by UCLA's Lazar Stefanovic. / Amarillo Mullen
Nebraska's Braxton Meah lays the ball in the basket for another two points.
Nebraska's Braxton Meah lays the ball in the basket for another two points. / Amarillo Mullen
The Husker bench watches the defense work on the court.
The Husker bench watches the defense work on the court. / Amarillo Mullen
Brice Willams (3) led the Huskers with 16 points.
Brice Willams (3) led the Huskers with 16 points. / Amarillo Mullen
Juwan Gary (4) and Rollie Worster (24) collect a rebound.
Juwan Gary (4) and Rollie Worster (24) collect a rebound. / Amarillo Mullen
Andrew Morgan (23) is fouled as he takes a shot in the paint.
Andrew Morgan (23) is fouled as he takes a shot in the paint. / Amarillo Mullen
Sam Hoiberg (1) celebrates a foul on Andrew Morgan to send him to the free throw line after a two point shot.
Sam Hoiberg (1) celebrates a foul on Andrew Morgan to send him to the free throw line after a two point shot. / Amarillo Mullen
Brice Williams (3) shouts as he meets his teammates at a timeout.
Brice Williams (3) shouts as he meets his teammates at a timeout. / Amarillo Mullen
Sam Hoiberg celebrates a steal to secure the win.
Sam Hoiberg celebrates his steal to secure the win. / Amarillo Mullen
Sam Hoiberg (1) hugs Juwan Gary (4) with two seconds left on the game clock.
Sam Hoiberg (1) hugs Juwan Gary (4) with two seconds left on the game clock. / Amarillo Mullen
Braxton Meah smiles after the Huskers' victory over UCLA.
Braxton Meah smiles after the Huskers' victory over UCLA. / Amarillo Mullen

