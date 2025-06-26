Hall of Fame Classic Matchups Revealed: Nebrasketball Facing New Mexico
Matchups for the 2025 Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City have been announced.
Nebraska men's basketball will take on New Mexico in the opening game of the event on Nov. 20. That contest will tip at 6 p.m. CST, and be followed by Kansas State and Mississippi State.
This is only the second time that Nebraska and New Mexico have squared off on the hardwood and the first since the 2009 NIT, an 83-71 New Mexico win in in Albuquerque.
Losers of their first game will play at 6 p.m. CST on Nov. 21 with the winners in the championship game at 8:30 p.m. CST. Every game will be streamed on Peacock and NBC Sports NOW.
Tickets for the 2025 Hall of Fame Classic will go on sale via the T-Mobile Center box office and t-mobilecenter.com on Sept. 3.
The Huskers are coming off a 21-14 season that ended with a title at the College Basketball Crown in Las Vegas. The Huskers return five lettermen from last season, including starters Berke Büyüktuncel and Sam Hoiberg, along with Connor Essegian, who averaged 10.7 points per game off the bench last season.
The Big Red will also have new pieces that weren't part of the 2024-25 campaign. Rienk Mast, a third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2023-24, is back after missing last season with an injury. The Huskers also have brought in several transfer portal pieces, including former Husker guard Jamarques Lawrence, who was part of the last Nebraska team to make the NCAA Tournament.
2025 Hall of Fame Classic (All times CT)
Thursday, Nov. 20
Nebraska vs. New Mexico – 6:00 p.m.
Kansas State vs. Mississippi State – 8:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 21
Consolation Game – 6:00 p.m.
Championship Game – 8:30 p.m.
2025-26 Nebraska Nonconference Schedule
- Oct. 18 vs. BYU (Exhibition)
- Oct. 27 vs. Midland (Exhibition)
- Nov. 3 vs. West Georgia
- Nov. 8 vs. Florida International
- Nov. 11 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore
- Nov. 15 vs. Oklahoma (Sioux Falls)
- Nov. 20 at Hall of Fame Classic vs. New Mexico
- Nov. 21 at Hall of Fame Classic vs. Kansas State/Mississippi State
- Nov. 25 vs. Winthrop
- Nov. 29 vs. South Carolina Upstate
- Dec. 7 vs. Creighton
- Dec. 21 vs. North Dakota
- Dec. 30 vs. New Hampshire
Home games are bolded.
