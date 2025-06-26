All Huskers

Hall of Fame Classic Matchups Revealed: Nebrasketball Facing New Mexico

The Huskers and Lobos will meet for just the second time ever.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Fred Hoiberg calls a play during the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Fred Hoiberg calls a play during the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes. / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
In this story:

Matchups for the 2025 Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City have been announced.

Nebraska men's basketball will take on New Mexico in the opening game of the event on Nov. 20. That contest will tip at 6 p.m. CST, and be followed by Kansas State and Mississippi State.

This is only the second time that Nebraska and New Mexico have squared off on the hardwood and the first since the 2009 NIT, an 83-71 New Mexico win in in Albuquerque.

Hall of Fame Classic
Hall of Fame Classic / Nebraska Athletics

Losers of their first game will play at 6 p.m. CST on Nov. 21 with the winners in the championship game at 8:30 p.m. CST. Every game will be streamed on Peacock and NBC Sports NOW.

Tickets for the 2025 Hall of Fame Classic will go on sale via the T-Mobile Center box office and t-mobilecenter.com on Sept. 3.

The Huskers are coming off a 21-14 season that ended with a title at the College Basketball Crown in Las Vegas. The Huskers return five lettermen from last season, including starters Berke Büyüktuncel and Sam Hoiberg, along with Connor Essegian, who averaged 10.7 points per game off the bench last season.

Nebraska forward Juwan Gary celebrates with the team as confetti falls after winning the College Basketball Crown .
Nebraska forward Juwan Gary celebrates with the team as confetti falls after winning the College Basketball Crown in Las Vegas. / College Basketball Crown/Intersport

The Big Red will also have new pieces that weren't part of the 2024-25 campaign. Rienk Mast, a third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2023-24, is back after missing last season with an injury. The Huskers also have brought in several transfer portal pieces, including former Husker guard Jamarques Lawrence, who was part of the last Nebraska team to make the NCAA Tournament.

2025 Hall of Fame Classic (All times CT)

Thursday, Nov. 20
Nebraska vs. New Mexico – 6:00 p.m.
Kansas State vs. Mississippi State – 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 21
Consolation Game – 6:00 p.m.
Championship Game – 8:30 p.m.

2025-26 Nebraska Nonconference Schedule

  • Oct. 18 vs. BYU (Exhibition)
  • Oct. 27 vs. Midland (Exhibition)
  • Nov. 3 vs. West Georgia
  • Nov. 8 vs. Florida International
  • Nov. 11 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore
  • Nov. 15 vs. Oklahoma (Sioux Falls)
  • Nov. 20 at Hall of Fame Classic vs. New Mexico
  • Nov. 21 at Hall of Fame Classic vs. Kansas State/Mississippi State
  • Nov. 25 vs. Winthrop
  • Nov. 29 vs. South Carolina Upstate
  • Dec. 7 vs. Creighton
  • Dec. 21 vs. North Dakota
  • Dec. 30 vs. New Hampshire

Home games are bolded.

Kaleb Henry
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

