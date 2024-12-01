All Huskers

Nebrasketball Runs Past North Florida, 103-72

The hot shooting for Nebraska men's basketball as the Huskers beat the North Florida Ospreys Sunday afternoon.

Kaleb Henry

Dec 1, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Brice Williams (3) drives against North Florida Ospreys guard Oscar Berry (33) during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Dec 1, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Brice Williams (3) drives against North Florida Ospreys guard Oscar Berry (33) during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
In this story:

The hot shooting continued for the Huskers Sunday.

Nebraska men's basketball topped North Florida, 103-72, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers improve to 6-1 while the Ospreys fall to 5-3.

North Florida opened the game with a 3 from Nebraska native and Seward graduate Nate Lliteras. NU then tore off on an 18-1 run and never let the game get back to single digits again.

Nebraska shot 58% for the game, including 11-of-24 from 3. North Florida shot 38.5% overall, making 14-of-43 from deep.

Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Juwan Gary (4) drives against North Florida Ospreys guard Jasai Miles (0) during the first half.
Dec 1, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Juwan Gary (4) drives against North Florida Ospreys guard Jasai Miles (0) during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Connor Essegian scored a game-high 22 points. After hitting six 3s against South Dakota, Essegian matched that mark, going 6-of-8 from beyond the arc.

Juwan Gary added 18 points and five rebounds while Brice Williams chipped in 17 points and a game-high six assists. Andrew Morgan finished one rebound shy of a double-double, contributing 13 points and nine boards.

For the Ospreys, Lliteras scored team-high 17 points to go with five rebounds.

Nebraska is back in action Saturday for the first Big Ten Conference game of the season. The Huskers are at the Michigan State Spartans. Tip is set for 11 a.m. CST on Big Ten Network.

MORE: Nebraska Football Defensive Lineman Elijah Jeudy to Return in 2025

MORE: Ohio State Football Tumbles, Indiana Remains in Top 10 of Latest Top 25 Polls

MORE: Carriker Chronicles: Nebraska Needs to Find a Killer Instinct and the Best Coaches

MORE: Husker Doc Talk: Nebraska Lost the Mental Game to Iowa

MORE: Iowa Loss Shows the Huskers Still Haven't Overcome the Biggest Hurdle

MORE: Nick Handley Show: Nebraska-Iowa Wrap with Evan Bland

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Basketball