Nebrasketball Runs Past North Florida, 103-72
The hot shooting continued for the Huskers Sunday.
Nebraska men's basketball topped North Florida, 103-72, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers improve to 6-1 while the Ospreys fall to 5-3.
North Florida opened the game with a 3 from Nebraska native and Seward graduate Nate Lliteras. NU then tore off on an 18-1 run and never let the game get back to single digits again.
Nebraska shot 58% for the game, including 11-of-24 from 3. North Florida shot 38.5% overall, making 14-of-43 from deep.
Connor Essegian scored a game-high 22 points. After hitting six 3s against South Dakota, Essegian matched that mark, going 6-of-8 from beyond the arc.
Juwan Gary added 18 points and five rebounds while Brice Williams chipped in 17 points and a game-high six assists. Andrew Morgan finished one rebound shy of a double-double, contributing 13 points and nine boards.
For the Ospreys, Lliteras scored team-high 17 points to go with five rebounds.
Nebraska is back in action Saturday for the first Big Ten Conference game of the season. The Huskers are at the Michigan State Spartans. Tip is set for 11 a.m. CST on Big Ten Network.
