All Huskers

Huskers in Paris: Keisei Tominaga and Japan Lose in OT to France

Japan had a lead late but couldn't close, falling for a second consecutive game at the Paris Olympics. Former Husker Keisei Tominaga has barely touched the floor so far in these Games.

Kaleb Henry

Mar 22, 2024; Memphis, TN, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Keisei Tominaga (30) reacts on the bench during the second half of the game against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at FedExForum.
Mar 22, 2024; Memphis, TN, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Keisei Tominaga (30) reacts on the bench during the second half of the game against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at FedExForum. / Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

A stunner in the closing seconds of regulation before heartbreak in overtime.

Former Husker Keisei Tominaga and Japan fell to France 94-90 in OT Tuesday. The French are in control of Group B and primed to advance to the quarterfinals.

Japan made a pair of free throws to go up 84-80 with 16 seconds left. The host nation then pulled off the improbable, getting fouled on a 3-pointer. The triple went in, and so did the free throw, to tie the game.

France outscored Japan 10-6 in the extra period.

For the second consecutive game at the Paris Olympics, Nebrasketball's Keisei Tominaga played less than a minute. This time, Tominaga saw the floor for just six seconds. With Japan now 0-2 and looking at not advancing out of the group, it might be time to get the sharpshooter some minutes.

Japan closes out the group stage against Brazil on Aug. 2.

Watch a replay of the Japan-France game on Peacock.

Full results for Huskers in Paris

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Kaleb Henry

KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is the Program Director and Sports Director at KLIN radio in Lincoln, Nebraska. A native Nebraskan, he competed in track and field at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville before returning home. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his work from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and the Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association, including Gold for Best Sportscast in the state of Nebraska in 2021 and 2023. Kaleb primarily covers Nebraska football, volleyball, men’s and women’s basketball, and baseball. When not covering the Huskers, he spends his days adventuring with his wife Megan, their daughter Millie, and their two dogs Tucker and Ella. You can reach Kaleb at kaleb@klin.com or on Twitter @iKalebHenry. 

Home/Basketball