Huskers in Paris: Keisei Tominaga and Japan Lose in OT to France
A stunner in the closing seconds of regulation before heartbreak in overtime.
Former Husker Keisei Tominaga and Japan fell to France 94-90 in OT Tuesday. The French are in control of Group B and primed to advance to the quarterfinals.
Japan made a pair of free throws to go up 84-80 with 16 seconds left. The host nation then pulled off the improbable, getting fouled on a 3-pointer. The triple went in, and so did the free throw, to tie the game.
France outscored Japan 10-6 in the extra period.
For the second consecutive game at the Paris Olympics, Nebrasketball's Keisei Tominaga played less than a minute. This time, Tominaga saw the floor for just six seconds. With Japan now 0-2 and looking at not advancing out of the group, it might be time to get the sharpshooter some minutes.
Japan closes out the group stage against Brazil on Aug. 2.
Watch a replay of the Japan-France game on Peacock.
Full results for Huskers in Paris
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.