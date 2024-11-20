How to Watch Nebraska Volleyball vs. Iowa: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
Survive and move on is the name of the game in the 10-week stretch of Big Ten volleyball.
The No. 2 Nebraska volleyball team did just that with a tough 3-1 win over No. 16 Minnesota and a commanding sweep over Indiana to complete an unbeaten home weekend. Bergen Reilly was awarded her fourth Big Ten Setter of the Week award for her efforts. The South Dakota sophomore averaged 10.71 assists and 3.86 digs per set in the two victories.
Reilly also made history by becoming the first Husker in the rally scoring era to record at least 40 assists, 20 digs, and five kills in a match. That came against the Golden Gophers where she dished out 40 assists with career highs of 20 digs and six kills. Her weekly total came out to be 75 assists, 27 digs, eight kills, seven blocks and one ace.
There’s a reason her and teammate Lexi Rodriguez are semifinalists for the AVCA Player of the Year award. Both will be key as Nebraska moves into the final four matches of the regular season as they aim to win their second-straight Big Ten Championship.
Big implications for the conference title race are coming with the Huskers taking on No. 6 Wisconsin on Saturday in Lincoln, but first comes the ultimately trap match with a mid-week visit to Iowa.
Here’s all you need to know for Nebraska’s road trip to Iowa City.
How to Follow Along
Matchup: No. 2 Nebraska (26-1, 16-0 B1G) at Iowa (10-18, 4-12 B1G)
When: Wednesday, November 20
Where: Xtream Arena, Coralville, IA
Time: 6 p.m. CST
Watch: B1G+
Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Iowa Scout
Head Coach: Jim Barnes | 3rd Season | 28-63 (.308) at Iowa; 483-408 Career HC record | Previous HC stops at Tulane, Baylor, Wyoming and Lamar.
2023 Record: 8-24 (0-20 B1G, 14th) | One B1G Sportsmanship Honoree | Did not qualify for the NCAA Tournament.
Record Against Nebraska: 0-39 (2024 last matchup, Nebraska won 3-0)
Fun Fact: Nebraska has never lost to Iowa in volleyball. In the rally scoring era, the Huskers have swept Iowa in 24 of their 26 meetings. NU won a five-set thriller in 2019 and beat the Hawkeyes in four sets in 2018.
Key Returners: Anna Davis, MB, RS-Sr. | Gabby Deery, OH, Soph.
Key Additions: Malu Garcia, OH, Fr. (Recruit) | Hannah Whittingstall, MB, Soph. (SMU) | Gracie Gibson, MB, Sr. (Lafayette College) | Dominique Phills, OH, Fr. (Recruit) | Jenna Meitzler, S, Fr. (Recruit) | Claire Ammeraal, S, Jr. (Central Michigan) | Joy Galles, L, Gr. (Arizona).
Key Departures: Caitlan Buettner, OH (Eligibility) | Nataly Moravec, OH | Delaney McSweeney, MB (Eligibility) | Kaia Mateo, S (Rice) | Bailey Ortega, S (LSU) | Sydney Dennis (FIU) | Amanda Darling (California Baptist).
Outlook: Things have not been great since last checking up on the Hawkeyes. They are 2-10 since Nebraska last swept them in Lincoln on Oct. 6 with the only two wins coming against Rutgers and a sweep of Indiana. The Hawkeyes are well positioned to avoid last place in the 18-team conference with Rutgers without a win in league play at 0-16. However, both Maryland and Michigan State are tied with Iowa for 16th with identical conference records of 4-12. Iowa doesn’t have the schedule advantage finishing with the No. 2 Huskers and a three-match road trip against No. 16 Minnesota, UCLA and No. 21 USC.
Freshman Malu Gracia continues to lead the Hawkeyes with 2.89 kills per set, but on a .189 hitting percentage with 67 blocks and 14 aces. SMU transfer Hannah Whittingstall was a huge win in the portal for head coach Jim Barnes with the sophomore putting down 2.11 kills per set on a .294 clip with a team-leading 100 blocks. Michelle Urquhart (2.18 K/S) and Dominique Phills (2.07 K/S) also add some firepower to an offense that ranks fifth in the conference in total kills, but 14th in kills per set.
Freshman Jenna Meitzler has taken the most reps at setter this season and has posted a 8.99 assists per set while Central Michigan transfer Claire Ammeraal has put up 7.22 assists per set in 45 sets played. Libero Joy Galles, a transfer from Arizona, leads the team with 3.71 digs per set while also being second in aces with 26. Redshirt freshman outside hitter Alyssa Worden leads the team with 27 aces.
Nebraska clinched the Big Ten title last season in Iowa City, but things won’t be as exciting this time around. The Huskers still remain one game ahead of Penn State (15-1) and need this win to keep pace. The only thing keeping Nebraska from winning this one would be if NU looked ahead to its second battle with No. 6 Wisconsin Saturday night in Lincoln.
MORE: Nebraska Women's Basketball Dominates North Alabama; Natalie Potts Leaves with Injury
MORE: Carriker Chronicles: On Dylan Raiola, Matt Rhule and Saturday's 'Ugly Duckling Bowl'
MORE: By The Numbers: Nebraska Volleyball's Winning Streak
MORE: College Football Playoff Rankings: Four Big Ten Teams in Top Five
MORE: Oregon Has Already Punched Its Ticket to the Big Ten Football Championship Game
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.