Nebraska Forward Ugnius Jaruševičius Enters the Transfer Portal

On the last day of the transfer portal window, Nebrasketball saw its fourth, and likely final departure.

Forward Ugnius Jaruševičius has entered the portal to try and play his final season of college basketball elsewhere. He will need a medical waiver, but if he gets that, he'll have one season of eligibility remaining.

Jaruševičius played in just one game as a Husker. In seven minutes against New Hampshire in December, he scored seven points, going 3-for-3 from the field, and grabbed a pair of rebounds.

The 6-foot-11 native of Lithuania transferred to Nebraska from Central Michigan. As a Chippewa, he averaged 16.2 points and 7.3 rebounds over 26 games. He shot 31.0% from deep and 53.7% overall. In that lone season for Central Michigan, he earned first-team All-MAC honors.

Central Michigan Chippewas forward Ugnius Jarusevicius celebrates his three-point basket against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first half at Williams Arena. | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Jaruševičius began his college career at Cal State Bakersfield. As a freshman, he averaged 4.4 points and 2.8 rebounds over 18 appearances. The next season, he averaged 5.5 points and 2.2 rebounds across 25 contests.

A member of the Lithuanian National Team youth system for four years, Jaruševičius helped Lithuania to a runner-up finish at the FIBA Under-20 European Championship in 2022.

Jaruševičius was expected to be a main rotation piece this past season, which saw Nebraska go 28-7 and make the Sweet 16. Unfortunately, a lingering back injury kept him off the court for all but a single game.

Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Ugnius Jarusevicius shoots against the New Hampshire Wildcats during the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Just before the portal window opened, Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg updated Jaruševičius's injury status.

"(Uggy) is still battling, going through the rehab process," Hoiberg said.

This is the fourth transfer departure for Nebrasketball this cycle. Jaruševičius joins 61-game starter Berke Büyüktuncel, Quentin Rhymes, and Justin Bolis in the portal. Büyüktuncel is off to Vanderbilt, while Rhymes is heading to Fresno State.

Besides the transfers, Nebraska lost several players to exhausted eligibility from this past season's team: Sam Hoiberg, Jamarques Lawrence, Rienk Mast, Jared Garcia, and Kendall Blue. Hoiberg, Lawrence, and Mast were all starters.

Nebraska guard Sam Hoiberg poses with his family on Senior Night. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Nebraska has been busy adding portal players as well. The Huskers have added Utah Valley guard Trevan Leonhardt, Belmont forward Sam Orme, Boston College forward/center Boden Kapke, and Montana forward Kadyn Betts.

This past season, the 6-foot-5 Leonhardt started all 35 games, improving his averages to 11.8 points, 6.0 assists, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.1 steals per contest. He earned first-team All-WAC and All-Defensive team honors.

Orme, a 6-foot-9 forward, was Nebraska's first portal commit. He averaged 12.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 25.8 minutes per game this past season with the Bruins.

The 6-foot-11 Kapke is the latest commitment for the Big Red. In his lone year with the Eagles, his numbers jumped to 10.6 points and 5.7 rebounds over 26.7 minutes a game. He made 17 starts in 31 appearances on the year. He shot 47% from the field and 33% on three-pointers.

Boston College Eagles center Boden Kapke shoots against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the first half at Cassell Coliseum. | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

Betts, who has played at Minnesota and Montana, has played in 31 games in his career.

Leonhardt, Orme, and Kapke are expected to step into starting roles in Lincoln.

On the retention front, everyone else on the roster has been confirmed to be coming back. That includes first-team All-Big Ten selection Pryce Sandfort. The sharpshooter set Nebraska's single-season three-pointers record, but battled a sports hernia injury down the stretch that required surgery earlier this month.

Big Ten Sixth-Man of the Year Braden Frager is returning. He re-signed with Nebraska and will be taking up a starting role this next season. In his redshirt freshman season, Frager hit the 20-point scoring mark six times on his way to averaging 11.8 points a game off the bench.

Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Braden Frager makes the game-winning shot against the Vanderbilt Commodores in the closing seconds of a second-round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Leo Curtis, Cale Jacobsen, Will Cooper, and Henry Burt have all their returns confirmed, along with sharpshooter Connor Essegian. Essegian played in seven games this past campaign before suffering a season-ending injury.

Out of the high school ranks, Nebrasketball has added a pair of four-star forwards in Colin Rice and Jacob Lanier. Both could see the floor early in their college careers.

Nebraska now has three open roster spots for next season. The transfer portal officially closes at midnight on Tuesday. Compliance has 48 hours to submit the paperwork, so final entrants could still be known on Thursday.

Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.