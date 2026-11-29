It’s get-serious time for Nebraska’s men’s basketball team.

The Huskers are 7-0, and ranked 21st, with a last-second win over Butler and a hard-fought win over Providence. Starting this week, Nebraska’s Big Ten brethren begin to appear on the schedule.

The Huskers’ first conference game is Wednesday against Ohio State. In preseason power rankings by Hoops IQ, Ohio State was predicted to finish ninth in the Big Ten. Nebraska was picked to finish sixth. With the Big Ten schedule opening, and a tough non-league game this week at Creighton, we should get a sense of how good the Huskers are, and how good they can be. Both games will be challenges: Ohio State because it's the first conference game, and Creighton because of the rivalry between the Huskers and the Bluejays.

The Huskers will move forward without freshman guard Jacob Lanier, who suffered a sprained MCL in his right knee. He was injured during Nebraska’s 101-72 win over Southern on Wednesday. He could be out 6-to-8 weeks.

Lanier has averaged 5.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game.

Ohio State was 21-13, 12-8 in the Big Ten last season. Last season, Nebraska won in Columbus, 72-69, in the only meeting. Braden Frager led the Huskers with 15 points in 24 minutes.

With the transfer portal, teams can change dramatically from year to year. Graduation can hurt, too. The Buckeyes’ leading all-time scorer, Bruce Thornton, was drafted in the second round by the Houston Rockets.

Nebraska has gotten consistent play this season from Frager, leading scorer Pryce Sandfort and Cale Jacobsen. Transfers Damon Wilkinson (13.3 points per game) and Boden Kapke (9.3 points per game) also have provided solid play. Jacobsen made the last-second shot on a driving layup, against pressure, to defeat Butler, 76-74.

Nebraska forward Boden Kapke shoots against Southern forward R'chaun King during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ohio State at Nebraska

When: Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. CT

Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Records: Nebraska 7-0; Ohio State 4-3

Ranking: Nebraska is 21st in the AP Top 25 Poll

TV: Big Ten Network

Nebraska-Ohio State analysis

Ohio State has played three ranked teams so far, and lost to each of them — 94-83 vs. BYU; 84-68 vs. UConn; and 72-66 vs. Vanderbilt.

Applause for the Buckeyes for mixing up their non-league schedule with potentially difficult opponents. Will that matter against Nebraska? It might. Coaches talk about how challenging, early-season games toughen up the players for important games down the road.

Ohio State guard John Mobley Jr. shoots around Vanderbilt center Berke Buyuktuncel (9), a former Husker, and guard Ant Brown Jr. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ohio State gets strong guard play from John “Juni” Mobley Jr. and Justin Pippen, son of former Chicago Bulls great Scottie Pippen. Mobley averages 17.1 points per game; Pippen averages 13.0.

OSU coach Jake Diebler recently told reporters about Mobley: “Juni’s playmaking this year has been great. He’s, in my mind, been in every sense of the word a true lead guard, point guard, call it whatever you want. He is not only a shooter. He is not only a scorer. He has been great.”

Nebraska will counter with what has become its trademark under Fred Hoiberg — three-point shooting, relentless defense and an unselfish, ball-moving offense. The close win against underdog Butler, on a neutral court, might have sharpened Huskers’ practices this week.

Nebraska is 16 in ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index. Ohio State is 43.

Nebraska at Creighton

When: Saturday, Noon CT

Where: CHI Health Center, Omaha

Records: Nebraska 7-0; Creighton 7-2

Ranking: Nebraska is 21st in the AP Top 25 Poll

TV: Big Ten Network

Nebraska-Creighton analysis

Creighton has defeated Iowa, Michigan, TCU and Gonzaga already this season. If nothing else, the Bluejays have been through some battles.

Creighton defeated Iowa, 70-69, and destroyed Michigan, 99-73. The suspicion is that Michigan has fallen from its national championship team of last season. Still, the margin was shocking.

So was the 97-89 overtime win over Gonzaga in a Players Era 16 bracket final in Las Vegas. Creighton lost to No. 25 Louisville on Saturday, 96-69. Louisville made 10-of 18 3-pointers in the first half against the Bluejays and finished with 14-of-28 from distance. That might not bode well against a distance-shooting Husker team.

B.J. Davis scored 27 points with 11 rebounds and 11 assists against Gonzaga. He transferred to Creighton after three seasons at San Diego State. He is the Bluejays’ second-leading scorer at 16.9 points per game, behind Wes Enis (18.6 points per game).

Enis, also a 6-1 guard, scored 28 in the win over Gonzaga, and put up 30 against Michigan. He transferred from South Florida, where he was a first-team All-American Conference performer. He played his first two seasons at Division II Lincoln Memorial, which is in Harrogate, Tenn.

Creighton guard Wes Enis leads the Bluejays in scoring with 18.6 points per game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Enis and Davis will provide quite a challenge to the Huskers. Nebraska defeated Creighton last season in Lincoln, 71-50. Creighton leads the all-time rivalry 30-29, and is 20-12 at home. Nebraska has won three of the last four meetings.

Creighton is coached by Alan Huss, who replaced Greg McDermott, who retired after last season. Huss was an associate coach at Creighton last season — the coach in waiting — and formerly was the head coach at High Point, where he twice was Big South Coach of the Year.

Nebraska is 16 in ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index. Creighton is 38.

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