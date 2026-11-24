With Nebraska men’s basketball’s last-second win over Butler on Sunday, the Huskers had a variety of reviews in the rankings and polls we monitor.

The big picture is this: As Nebraska finishes its November schedule Wednesday, the Huskers are ranked among college basketball’s elite. Not Duke, Kansas, UConn elite, but not that far away. In this week's polls and rankings, Nebraska improved in three metrics and went down in four others.

Nebraska was in a back-and-forth game with Butler, finally winning with 0.4 seconds to play on a forceful, driving layup over pressure by Cale Jacobsen. Jacobsen was bumped by the defender but still banked in the basket. The 76-74 win — and the struggle the Huskers had — might not have satisfied the pollsters, who expected more.

Butler, of the Big East, gave the Huskers all they wanted. The Bulldogs handed Fred Hoiberg’s crew serious competition, a great prep for the Big Ten season that begins next week. Butler led, 71-64, before Nebraska answered with a 7-0 run — led by consecutive 3-pointers from Braden Frager — to tie the score at 71 with 3:35 to play.

The Huskers are 6-0 with one more game this week — Thanksgiving Eve at home vs. Southern (4 p.m. CT, Big Ten Network). Nebraska has won 30 consecutive games against non-conference opponents dating to a loss to Saint Mary’s on Nov. 17, 2024.

Next week, the Huskers’ schedule gets serious with their first Big Ten game on Dec. 2 at home vs. Ohio State, and a rivalry game on Dec. 5 at Creighton.

By late afternoon on Dec. 5, we should have a solid idea how good the Huskers are and what we might expect this season.

The Huskers are one of five Big Ten undefeated teams. Five undefeated Big Ten teams lost in the last week. The conference’s two best teams, Illinois and Michigan State, each have one loss.

Each Tuesday, we will look at where national polls and rankings place Nebraska.

The seven polls and rankings we currently monitor are:

* Associated Press Top 25

* KenPom

* Bart Torvik

* ESPN College Basketball Power Index (BPI)

* USA Today Coaches Poll

* CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 Rankings

* Massey Ratings



The Huskers rank 18 this week in an average of the polls and rankings we monitor. Last week, the Huskers ranked an average of 15.5.

Nebraska’s best ranking is 13 by KenPom and Torvik. Its worst ranking is 22 from CBS Sports.

Associated Press Top 25

Nebraska is ranked 21, an improvement of three places. In AP’s preseason poll, the Huskers were just out of the Top 25 at 27.

Four Big Ten teams are ranked ahead of Nebraska:

* Illinois (4)

* UCLA (6)

* Michigan State (11)

* USC (18)

Indiana is ranked 23. Minnesota (27) and Michigan (35) are among “others receiving votes.”

KenPom.com

Ken Pomeroy, who has an established and somewhat famous college basketball ratings system, has the Huskers ranked 13, a drop of four places from last week.

Only Illinois (2) and Michigan State (12) are ranked ahead of the Huskers in the Big Ten.

Other Big Ten rankings (last week’s rankings in parenthesis):

* UCLA: 17 (14)

* Minnesota: 21 (32)

* USC: 22 (25)

* Michigan: 26 (21)

* Iowa: 31 (44)

* Indiana: 33 (45)

* Purdue: 35 (37)

* Ohio State: 39 (39)

* Maryland: 59 (66)

* Rutgers: 67 (75)

* Oregon: 71 (62)

* Wisconsin: 74 (55)

* Washington: 88 (87)

* Penn State: 95 (90)

* Northwestern: 108 (102)

Bart Torvik

The Huskers are ranked 13 by Torvik, down two places from last week. Two Big Ten teams are ranked ahead of the Huskers: Illinois (2) Michigan State (9).

Other Big Ten rankings (last week’s rankings in parenthesis):

* UCLA: 17 (15)

* Michigan: 18 (18)

* USC: 22 (28)

* Indiana: 28 (30)

* Purdue: 29 (33)

* Ohio State: 30 (31)

* Iowa: 37 (47)

* Minnesota: 46 (68)

* Maryland: 47 (46)

* Oregon: 49 (41)

* Rutgers: 72 (77)

* Wisconsin: 74 (57)

* Washington: 89 (86)

* Northwestern: 93 (80)

* Penn State: 99 (93)

ESPN College Basketball Power Index (BPI)

Nebraska is ranked 14, down two spots from last week.

Here are ESPN’s BPI projections, which took a slight dip across the board:

* The Huskers are projected to have 24.7 wins and 7.3 losses (last week: 24.9 wins and 7.1 losses)

* The Huskers’ Big Ten projected record is 13.6 wins and 6.4 losses (last week: 13.8 wins and 6.2 losses)

* The Huskers have a 8.6 percent chance to win the Big Ten title (last week: 14 percent chance)

Last season, Nebraska was 28-7 overall, 15-5 in the Big Ten, tied for second place behind eventual national champion Michigan.

Three Big Ten teams are ranked ahead of Nebraska: Illinois (1), Michigan State (10) and UCLA (13).

USA Today Coaches Poll

Nebraska is ranked 18, an improvement of two spots from last week.

Illinois (4), UCLA (9) and Michigan State (10) are Big Ten teams ranked above the Huskers. USC (22) and Indiana (24) are other Big Ten teams in the top 25.

Michigan (29) and Minnesota (31) are the other Big Ten teams among “others receiving votes.”

CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 Rankings

Nebraska is ranked 22, an improvement of two spots from last week. Four Big Ten teams are ranked above Nebraska: Illinois (4), UCLA (8), Michigan State (11) and USC (20). Indiana is ranked 24.

Massey Ratings

Nebraska is ranked 15, down three spots from last week. The top five are: Houston, Illinois, Florida, UConn and Kansas. Illinois (2), Michigan State (12) and UCLA (13) are Big Ten teams ranked ahead of the Huskers.

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.