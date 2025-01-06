Softball America Ranks Nebraska’s Jordy Bahl a Preseason Top-10 Player
Jordy Bahl is ready for her comeback season and so is everyone else.
Softball America released its Preseason Top 100 list on Monday with Nebraska's Bahl entering the season ranked No. 9.
Bahl, who missed the 2024 season after injuring her ACL in the season opener, is the only Husker who appears in the ranking.
More news: Jordy Bahl Makes Comeback From ACL Injury in Nebraska Softball Scrimmage
"The 2023 Women’s College World Series Most Outstanding Player returns from her injury hoping to make a major impact on both sides for her hometown school," Softball America wrote about the redshirt junior from Papillion, Neb.
Overall, the Big Ten Conference has 19 players on the list, with Bahl ranked the highest. Conference newcomer UCLA has the most with six.
Bahl transferred to Nebraska after winning back-to-back national championships with Oklahoma in her freshman and sophomore seasons. The announcement stunned the softball community and came just a week after she helped lead Oklahoma to a third consecutive national championship where she earned the title of Most Outstanding Player in the Women's College World Series.
The utility player had originally committed to Nebraska but changed her mind the summer of her junior year. During her two seasons at Oklahoma, she compiled a 44-2 record, secured two national championships, and was named Big 12 Pitcher of the Year and a first-team All-American each season.
Bahl had a busy offseason as she appeared in a political ad before the election alongside five other female Husker student-athletes and she announced her engagement to Nebraska baseball player Trey Frahm.
