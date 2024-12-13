Nebrasketball Brunch Show: Are The Vibes Better A Week Later?
Jack Mitchell and Kaleb Henry check in after the loss to Michigan State as well as preview the Indiana game.
In this story:
Jack Mitchell and Kaleb Henry check in after the loss to Michigan State as well as preview the Indiana game. They'll also take a look at the NCAA Tournament hopes at this moment in time and more!
Watch the full episode above! And join the guys live every Friday throughout the season at 11 a.m. CST.
