Carriker Chronicles: Nebraska Has Major Portal Needs, and What About a D-Line Coach?

Adam Carriker breaks down why Matt Rhule and Nebraska football still have major transfer portal needs. The Huskers have areas they need to fill at specific position groups, adding immediate-impact players, players who can compete. Are Nebraska fans worried? Also, any update on landing a defensive line coach? And what is the impact of not having one at this point? The Huskers' portal class isn't ranked too high yet.



Watch and listen below to learn more. Carriker Chronicles!

