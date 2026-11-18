LINCOLN — There was no beating around the bush on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Nebraska women's basketball is good; Mount St. Mary's is not. The Mountaineers were 0-5 going into the contest and losing by an average of 26.8 points per game. The No. 23 Huskers won 113-37 to stay undefeated.

The victory margin ranks second all-time, tying the 1993 game against InterAmerican. The program record came in an 87-point rout of Nebraska Wesleyan in 1975.

1. vs. Nebraska Wesleyan, 1/22/75 (112-25)......87

2. vs. InterAmerican, 12/21/93 (122-46) .......... 76

3. vs. UNCW, 12/5/23 (108-35)........................ 73

4. vs. South Dakota, 3/14/75 (98-26)............... 72

5. vs. Nicholls State, 12/10/95 (107-38)........... 69

6. vs. Omaha, 11/7/22 ..................................... 64

7. vs. Doane, 3/18/75 (89-27) .......................... 62

8. vs. Howard, 12/11/92 (123-62) .................... 61

9. vs. Maine, 11/9/21 (108-50)......................... 58

vs. Wofford, 11/21/03 (104-46).................... 58

at Wayne State, 12/16/78 (93-35)................ 58

The point total ranks seventh all-time, tied with that 1975 win over Nebraska Wesleyan. The program record came against Howard in 1992, when the Huskers poured in 123 points.

1. vs. Howard, 12/11/92 ................................ 123

2. vs. InterAmerican, 12/21/93 ...................... 122

3. vs. Michigan, 11/28/80 .............................. 118

4. vs. South Dakota, 11/16/24 ....................... 113

vs. North Carolina Central, 11/20/21......... 113

vs. Georgia Southern, 11/19/99 ................ 113

vs. North Carolina Central, 11/20/21......... 113 vs. Georgia Southern, 11/19/99 ................ 113 7. vs. Nebraska Wesleyan, 1/22/75 ............... 112

8. vs. Oral Roberts, 12/5/89........................... 110

vs. Pacific Christian, 11/20/81.................... 110

vs. Pacific Christian, 11/20/81.................... 110 10. vs. Brigham Young, 12/5/87 ...................... 109

The 33 points Nebraska scored in the third quarter are the most the program has ever scored in that frame.

Nebraska made four of its first five shots of the game, racing out to a 13-0 lead. The margin extended to 22 points after the first quarter, 42 points at halftime, and 66 points after three quarters. It stretched as far as 77 points before settling on the 76-point differential.

The Huskers shot 60.6% in the game, including 9-of-22 on three-pointers. The Mountaineers made just 21.3% of their shots, making 1-of-23 from behind the arc.

Nebraska dominated in the categories of rebounds (57-18) and assists (33-3).

An area for improvement for Nebraska is taking care of the ball. Despite the undefeated start, NU is averaging 14.6 turnovers per game. That includes the 16 turnovers on Tuesday.

Going to work down low 💪 pic.twitter.com/N2stjqUL1r — Nebraska Women's Basketball (@HuskerWBB) November 18, 2026

Natalie Potts led all scorers with 18 points in just 15 minutes of action. She completed the double-double with a game-high 10 rebounds.

Amiah Hargrove made her first five shots of the game. She finished 5-for-7 for 16 points. That was the same final point total for Britt Prince, who added six rebounds, five assists, and two blocked shots.

Eleven Huskers scored in the game, with seven reaching double figures.

184 threes in her Huskers career 😳 pic.twitter.com/QYpedFV6gk — Nebraska Women's Basketball (@HuskerWBB) November 18, 2026

Nebraska heads north for a true road game on Saturday at Creighton. The Bluejays are 3-1, with close wins over South Dakota State (73-71), North Dakota State (66-60), and Northern Iowa (72-50), and a loss to South Dakota (54-49). Tip-off from Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Ralston is set for 1 p.m. CT on FS1.

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